Series “A” praises the change in television rights abroad | Sports

Serie A football on Thursday hailed a reform of Italian law that scrapped a three-year cap on contracts for overseas television rights.
The change can also eliminate long delays in terminating contracts.
“The new regulations will allow to increase revenue, in larger amounts that will have a positive impact on the entire football structure,” said Serie A president Lorenzo Cassini.
Most of the foreign rights in Serie A are handled by Swiss marketing company Infront, under a three-year agreement that will run until after the 2023-24 season.
The US rights for the same period were sold directly to CBS for 64 million euros ($67 million) annually for the next three seasons. That deal pales in comparison to the US package the Premier League signed with NBC that averages $450 million per season over six years.
Serie A was unable to sell the Middle East rights package after Qatar-owned beIN Sports did not participate in the latest auction due to the close ties between Serie A and Saudi Arabia. Currently, matches in the region can be watched on Serie A’s YouTube channel.
