Alianza Lima: The women’s team confirms the level of the tour in the United States [FOTOS] | Sports

56 mins ago Sharon Hanson
Alianza Lima: The women’s team confirms the level of the tour in the United States [FOTOS] | Sports

Women’s team Lima Alliancethe current Peruvian professional football champion, is training intensively with his sights set on a mini-tour next July New JerseyAnd the United State.

The Victorian cast will face their first match after that Friday July 22 Kiss New Jersey Alliance Football ClubFrom 7:00 PM (6:00 PM Peruvian time) on Sunday 24 will be measured against Paisley Athletic, 3:00 PM, (2:00 PM Peruvian time).

The blue and white team led by Samir Mendozawill arrive United State With its best elements, like the recorder Nidi RomeroJocelyn Miranda Heidi PadillaAlexandra Zamora, Carla Conga, Sandra Arevalo, Lucerto Huaman, Adriana Lucar and Andrea Valderrama, among others.

Alianza Lima: Women’s team preparing for tour to the US (ClubALOficial)

These international matches are against these clubs League Two It will be held in the stadium Christopher Columbus Middle School350 Piaget Ave., in Clifton, New Jersey and is organized with the support of such companies as Peruvian Parade Inc, owned by Guillermo García, and companies such as ShopRite, Panchito’s Restaurante, Inca Kola, UNIcasa, Fam Company LLC, Ilayc Electric, Restaurante El Rinconcito de Doña María, an Inca and Chiara food show, to celebrate the bicentennial of our beloved country in the United States.

More Stories

Hector Herrera was greeted with joy upon his arrival at the Houston Dynamo

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Luis Grijalva will once again face the best in the world at BAHAUS-Galan 2022

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The Costa Blanca Cup has 4,000 participants from five continents

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

South American Liga MX journalist blew himself up over Salvio’s arrival in Pumas: ‘Where do they get the money from’

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The Costa Blanca Cup presents a version born of resilience

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Novak Djokovic still hopes to play the US Open without a vaccination

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Hospital Los Madroños signs a strategic agreement and positions itself as the national standard in neurological rehabilitation

53 mins ago Mia Thompson

Alianza Lima: The women’s team confirms the level of the tour in the United States [FOTOS] | Sports

56 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | What does the report mean | Why don’t you use it | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports play

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Volodymyr Zelensky: There will be no relations between Ukraine and Syria | world | Dr..

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Hurricane Bonnie | Venezuela | Tropical cyclone live alert for possible cyclone Bonnie in Colombia, the Caribbean and the United States | Tropical Storm | National Hurricane Center | NHC | Globalism

1 hour ago Leland Griffith