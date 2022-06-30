Alianza Lima: The women’s team confirms the level of the tour in the United States [FOTOS] | Sports

Women’s team Lima Alliancethe current Peruvian professional football champion, is training intensively with his sights set on a mini-tour next July New JerseyAnd the United State.

The Victorian cast will face their first match after that Friday July 22 Kiss New Jersey Alliance Football ClubFrom 7:00 PM (6:00 PM Peruvian time) on Sunday 24 will be measured against Paisley Athletic, 3:00 PM, (2:00 PM Peruvian time).

The blue and white team led by Samir Mendozawill arrive United State With its best elements, like the recorder Nidi RomeroJocelyn Miranda Heidi PadillaAlexandra Zamora, Carla Conga, Sandra Arevalo, Lucerto Huaman, Adriana Lucar and Andrea Valderrama, among others.

Alianza Lima: Women’s team preparing for tour to the US (ClubALOficial)

These international matches are against these clubs League Two It will be held in the stadium Christopher Columbus Middle School350 Piaget Ave., in Clifton, New Jersey and is organized with the support of such companies as Peruvian Parade Inc, owned by Guillermo García, and companies such as ShopRite, Panchito’s Restaurante, Inca Kola, UNIcasa, Fam Company LLC, Ilayc Electric, Restaurante El Rinconcito de Doña María, an Inca and Chiara food show, to celebrate the bicentennial of our beloved country in the United States.