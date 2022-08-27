Shia LaBeouf was fired and Olivia Wilde told him why he was kicked out of his movie

United State. Olivia Jane Cockburn, better known in the film environment as Olivia Wilde, is the director of Don’t Worry, Babywhich will be released in theaters on September 23.

The film will feature Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Florence Poe, Chris Pine, and others.

Variety magazine interviewed Olivia, Where he was asked about the departure of the movie, actor Shia LaBeoufKnown for his participation in films such as Transformers.

Shia LaBeouf was fired by Olivia Wilde.

Which the actress and director admitted that “the perfect Jack” was Harry Styles from the startbut due to her concert schedule she was unable to participate in the movie, so Olivia had no choice but to get hired Shiites as leadership along with Florence.

But since recordings began LaBeouf has been released, He pointed out that the reason was “because of a conflict in his agenda,” although the truth will emerge later.

Related news

Variety magazine announced, in December 2020, that various versions referred to the Shiite actor “He displayed bad behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who eventually fired him.”

The truth about Olivia Wilde

“I say this as someone who is very impressed with your work. Your process has not been conducive to the spirit that I demand in my productions. You have a process that somehow seems to require combat energy, and I personally don’t think it’s conducive to the best performances.”

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles.

“I believe creating a safe and reliable environment is the best way to get people to do their job to the fullest. Ultimately, my responsibility is to protect the members of the production team and the cast. That was my job,” Wilde said. .

A few months after his dismissal, Shia LaBeouf faced a charge of sexual assault from his former partner.This caused the actor to withdraw from the world of cinema for a while.

“After that happened, a lot of things came out that were really worrying me, about his behavior,” Olivia said.

Shiites faced charges of sexual assault.

“I wish her health and development, because I believe in justice and reintegration. But for our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive. Especially with a movie like this, I knew I was going to ask her to go to Florence and she was in very precarious situations,” the director said. My priority was to feel safe and supported.”

Before the arrival of the COVID pandemic, Singer Harry Styles has canceled his concerts and thus could be the protagonist of “Don’t Worry, Baby.”