Shocking pictures of a volcano erupting in the Republic of the Congo – Africa – International

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Hugh Kinsella. EFE / Musa Sawasawa. France Press agency

Night of May 22 Nyiragongo volcano, located near the city of Goma (Democratic Republic of the Congo), broke out. The event surprised the authorities who issued the order to evacuate the city.

Alex Miles. France Press agency

Fortunately, Sunday morning, “The lava stopped towards Bohini, on the outskirts of Goma (…) the city was saved”Said the military governor of the province, Major General fixed paragraph.

However, Ndima also mentioned that there is a file “Temporary Balance for Five Dead” In accidents that occurred during the evacuation of residents.

Hugh Kinsella. EFE

Tens of thousands of people fled to a location near the border with RwandaA country that received its citizens in a peaceful, directed and orderly manner, others departed through the southwest of the city towards the Masisi District.

Alex Miles. France Press agency

lava facade Blackish and unstable, stop advancing a few meters from the city airport. The planes were evacuated and all flights were canceled for the day, according to an informed source told “AFP”.

Musa Sawasawa. France Press agency

Although Goma was not affected, Diego ZorrillaA local UN official said four nearby towns were directly “damaged” and “destroyed” by the lava river, whose strong flames and steam destroyed several homes.

Musa Sawasawa. France Press agency

“There are still small earthquakes on the way out of the lava river towards Goma. We must remain very vigilant. If these earthquakes cause a hole, this lava can advance towards Goma again,” he said. Adalbert Mohendo, in charge of the volcano observatory in Goma.

Guerchom Ndebo. France Press agency

On the other hand, some of the tourists who were near the crater at the time of the eruption of Nyiragongo are “Safety and wellness”According to the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation (ICCN).

Guerchom Ndebo. France Press agency

volcano in Virunga ParkThe oldest nature reserve in Africa. It is a haven for a few remaining mountain gorillas, also found in neighboring Rwanda and Uganda. Iccn reported that “Mountain gorillas are not threatened” after the eruption.

Musa Sawasawa. France Press agency

The last major eruption of Nyiragongo was January 17, 2002. In the event, more than 100 people were killed and lava covered the entire eastern part of Goma, including half of the airport runway.

Guerchom Ndebo. France Press agency

Around noon on Sunday, the streets of Goma gradually returned to their usual rhythm.
“People are starting to go home, the situation has calmed down. But people are wondering if the volcano has stopped, or if the eruptions will continue.”resident said.

Africa
May 25, 2021, 12:45 a.m.

Thousands of Goma residents had to flee in the middle of the night.

I have got Content Limit of the month

Enjoy content digital time no limits. subscribe now!

* 900 COP/month for the first two months

We know you love to be in the know.

Create an account and enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters With the best current news.
  • Suspension The news that interests you.
  • keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can Enjoy our content from any device.

More Stories

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Abbas Kiarostami, the Iranian teacher who opened the doors to a full-fledged cinema – Telam

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Ugandan minister survives assassination attempt, wounded woman | Scientist

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

USWNT vs Mexico: USA has 2nd best undefeated streak ahead of traveling to Tokyo 2020

3 mins ago Leland Griffith

Participate in Expo Red de Asociaciones 2021

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Shocking pictures of a volcano erupting in the Republic of the Congo – Africa – International

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

NBA player Hashimura will be the Japanese flag at the Tokyo Olympics

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Cardinal and nine other people are on trial in the Vatican for a real estate scandal

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring