Shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, kills 10

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

At least 10 people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, Saturday afternoon.

According to local media, the testimonies refer to a white man, in military uniform, flak jacket, and armed with a high-powered rifle, as the shooter.

Shonell Harris, COO of Tops, said: buffalo He heard gunshots and ran frantically into the shop, falling several times before coming out from behind. He saw the shooter, who he described as a white man in camouflage clothing. It looked like he was in the army.”

Harris thought he heard 70 shots.

A police officer who responded to the scene said that up to five bodies were found in the parking lot.

According to the news, the shooter had a camera and the police are investigating whether he was broadcast live from the scene.

There are no Mexicans among the victims

This was reported by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard According to the consul in New York, there are no citizens among the victims of the shooting.

“Our condolences to those affected by this terrible tragedy which once again puts on the table the urgent need to reduce the availability of weapons,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

