Simon Biles, the best tour in history | Sports

On November 7, after touring 35 locations across the country, Boston will be the last stop on the Gold Over America Tour (GOAT), a show starring some of the United States’ leading gymnasts led by Olympic star Simon. Beals.

The tour schedule, and the way it’s played, is a statement from the award-winning American gymnast in history. and economic success.

The tour includes daily appointments across the country until November 7 in pavilions with tens of thousands of spectators. On Friday it will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with a capacity of 20,000 spectators and tickets ranging from $46.5 (€40) for the cheapest to $171.5 (€147) for the most exclusive. At the conclusion of the tour at TD Garden in Boston, they will net $195.5 (€167).

The tour comes after Biles’ partial withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. And of course, GOAT operates shortly after the gymnast, along with other athletes, sued USA Gymnastics for the sexual assault they suffered from the national team doctor, Larry Nassar.

Biles and the other plaintiffs are seeking $425 million from American Gymnastics.

USA Gymnastics sideline tour

This isn’t the first time that American athletes have toured the country after the Olympics to capitalize on the attraction among fans of the global event. But it is the first time that it has been produced outside the USA for Gymnastics, which has profited financially from the tours by selling tickets, products and sponsorship.

One of the organizers of the GOAT competition, which is an acronym for “Greatest of All Time” (best in history) applicable to Biles, Valorie Kondos Field, explained in statements to US media, that the main condition she had set at the Olympics was for the gymnast to participate in the tour was that The USA did not participate in gymnastics.

Condos Field explained, “This is Simon taking charge. She didn’t want anything to do with gymnastics in the USA. That was her top priority.”

In this way, Biles was able, once again, to turn a devastating experience into an opportunity to assert himself, continue to build his brand and spread his messages to the general public.

This is what happened when during the Tokyo Olympics, last August, he decided to withdraw from various competitions in order to preserve his mental health.

Sponsors response

What could have been a devastating decision on a personal and financial level turned into a moment of strength. Bells Shepherds responded.

One by one, from Visa to Athleta to United Airlines, they applauded the 24-year-old’s decision to highlight the importance of athletes’ mental health and reaffirmed their business agreements with Biles.

The case for Athleta, the sportswear brand of the Gap Group, was particularly significant. In April, Biles ditched giant Nike in favor of the more modest Athleta, justifying her decision due to the San Francisco-based brand’s focus on empowering women.

In an apparent criticism of Nike, Biles then declared to the Wall Street Journal that Athena better represented his values.

A statement of principles from a 24-year-old African-American female less than 150cm tall before the company whose checkbook dominates any sport beyond the peephole.

Most Valuable Athletes On Social Media

Branding and marketing experts admire Biles because he truly cares about creating meaningful relationships, both with his sponsors and with the public and other athletes.

This translates to good followers in the age of social media. On Instagram, perhaps his favorite platform, Biles has 6.9 million followers. On Twitter, it accumulates 1.7 million. For comparison, Olympic swimming star Michael Phelps has “only” 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

These numbers add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue for Biles. An “influencer” who has more than 1 million followers on Instagram can earn more than 250 thousand dollars per post on the social network if he advertises for brands.

According to the analysis platform Hookit, among all the athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics, Biles is the most economically valuable for each follower on social networks.

Forbes estimates that Biles earns at least $5 million annually from each of his supporters. And the athlete has contracts with dozens of companies, a situation that will certainly improve after the conclusion of the Goats.

Julio Cesar Rivas