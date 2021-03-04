SLP Central Hospital employees announce that operations are out of business due to lack of supplies

SAN LUIS POTOS, SLP (APRO). Medical staff at Ignacio Morones Prieto Central Hospital, located in the state capital, announced a new work stop and protest on Thursday 4 March, after months of suffering from an unprecedented health and economic crisis, with a shortage of supplies, medicines and resources. To take care of patients in this institution.

The Medical Syndicate of the Central Hospital announced that it will organize a demonstration at the Gonzalez Bocanegra roundabout Thursday morning, as its multiple calls, complaints and petitions have not resulted in the state health authorities and Governor Juan Manuel Carreras Lopez himself.

The hospital, members of the association, said in a statement announcing the protest, today in collapse due to a lack of supplies, resources, medicines, medical equipment and the minimum necessary to provide service.

Through various networks, staff called for this focus on Thursday and spread the situation inside the central hospital.

Medical personnel denounced government mismanagement, complacency and irresponsibility in the face of the gravity of this situation and its consequences.

Until a few days ago, Morena’s current candidate for governor, Monica Liliana Rangel Martinez, was head of the government health services.

The Ignacio Morones Prieto Hospital workers had already organized another demonstration several weeks ago, even while the current candidate was running.

On December 1, they marched through city roads to demand payment of wages and benefits, which totaled more than 500 million pesos.

On February 2, the medical staff informed the general administration of the hospital that they would work in protest over the shortage of supplies and medicines, especially those for treating cancer.

On February 26, in some media, they published an offer backed by 193 signatures and addressed to President Anders Manuel Lopez Obrador and PRI Governor Carreras Lopez, in which shortages of surgical materials and supplies were repeated, causing a delay or suspension of more than 300 surgeries.

At the time they indicate that there were 39 breast cancer patients who had not received their treatments since mid-January, despite the fact that the hospital is the only medical unit approved in the state for treating adult and young patients in oncology.

The central hospital is being managed by the health services since November last year, following the Insabi-derived transition. It has 250 enumeration beds and 174 without enumeration beds, as it cares for patients in 76 medical specialties, in addition to serving as a teaching hospital in relation to the Autonomous University of San Luis Potos.