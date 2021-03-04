SLP Central Hospital employees announce that operations are out of business due to lack of supplies

59 mins ago Mia Thompson

SAN LUIS POTOS, SLP (APRO). Medical staff at Ignacio Morones Prieto Central Hospital, located in the state capital, announced a new work stop and protest on Thursday 4 March, after months of suffering from an unprecedented health and economic crisis, with a shortage of supplies, medicines and resources. To take care of patients in this institution.

The Medical Syndicate of the Central Hospital announced that it will organize a demonstration at the Gonzalez Bocanegra roundabout Thursday morning, as its multiple calls, complaints and petitions have not resulted in the state health authorities and Governor Juan Manuel Carreras Lopez himself.

