So you can change the time and date of sent messages

The WhatsApp It is the favorite app of Mexicans and therefore used by most of the population a program To send and receive all kinds of Messages, such as photos, videos, documents, GIFs, and even audios.

However, there are still many tricks that are not known to most of the users with which they can get the most out of your app.

One of these cases is the possibility of changing time so far From your messages sent via WhatsApp without the need to download or use an external program.

How to change the time and date of sent WhatsApp messages?

To do this, you must have the latest version of The WhatsAppNo matter if your mobile device is Android or iPhone, because this trick works in both cases.

The first thing you need to do is to go to the Settings section and after that go to the Accessibility or General menu and select the Date and time option.

Once in this submenu, the “Select automatically” and “24 hours” button must be deactivated and you simply have to indicate the time when you want to send your WhatsApp message.

All you have to do later is go into WhatsApp and send your message, so that it appears at the time and date of your choice, so your friend can review the notification in a different way.