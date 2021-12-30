So you can see what the messages said even after they’ve been deleted

If someone commits evil The WhatsApp and remove them a message Before you know what he was saying, here we’ll show you how you can tell what the content was even after it was removed. This simple trick has spread widely Networks Since it’s so common it’s almost impossible that you still don’t know it.

To be able to use it, remember to always have a backup copy of The WhatsApp and display messages in your notifications. To be able to monitor your messages even after deleting them, you just have to follow these steps:

Enter your order The WhatsApp And from there to “Settings”. Go to the “Notifications” option. Find the “Advanced Settings” option and activate “Notification History”.

In order to be able to detect what the message said, even if the other person has already deleted it, it is important to know that this trick only works on mobile phones with an operating system Male appearance.

To be able to see the messages, just go to your notification history, where you will find the last messages you received in the last 24 hours. This trick has only one small problem, which is that it can saturate your cell phone memory in no time. If you want to prevent this from happening, try deleting some of it Notices past.

Other WhatsApp Tricks

If you delete a conversation by mistake and want to restore it with everything and in it Pictures and videos, there is a simple way to do it. To be able to do that, you just have to follow these simple steps:

Enter your WhatsApp and go to “Settings”

Enter the “Chats” option and activate the “Backup” option

To restore your conversation, you just have to uninstall the app and go back to Installations

Once you reinstall WhatsApp, the app itself will give you the option to restore your chats

Click Accept and done! You will be able to see all your past conversations on your cell phone.

For this trick to work, remember to create a backup every day, so that every change in every conversation you have is saved.