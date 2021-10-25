So you can sterilize your pets for free in Bogotá

9 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
So you can sterilize your pets for free in Bogotá

All citizens who wish to sterilize their pets for free can do so at the points provided by the Office of the Mayor of Bogotá for people who live in classes 1, 2 and 3 and for those who do not have a home and who are in a street condition.

Citizens only have to present a copy of the ID card and a general receipt of the place where the animal lives, attend with their dogs and cats in good health, fast (8 hours for solid food and 3 hours for liquid) and a minimum of 4 months to a maximum of 8 years.

Steps to make an appointment online:

In the following video, veterinarian Hugo Zurita and UCA Fixed Point Spaying Coordinator at IDPYBA give recommendations on what to do before and after spaying a pet:

If you do not have an internet connection, you can disconnect the shift Caddis and Supercades where is he IDPYBA Present: SuperCade Americas, Manitas, Bosa and Suba or CADEs in La Victoria and Santa Helena You can also call To the institute’s user service line 6477117 or cell numbers 305-3985853 And 305-3668424.

The work hours From phone lines from Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM 5:00 PM The day and hour It will be determined by the system according to the date of the day of sterilization closest to the registered address.

Likewise, you can attend IDPYBA’s administrative headquarters It is located in Carrera 10 No. 26-51. South Tower – Tequendama dwellings and a shift separation from there.

Read on:

J Balvin apologizes to women and the black community for ‘Perra’ video
“Next time I won’t be held responsible for what might happen,” Peter Manjaris denounced the thief’s attempt to rob his home

More Stories

They lift the largest snake in the world with a crane; The video spreads on the networks

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

What are the cutest and most kind-hearted zodiac signs?

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

At the airport they play “Tetris” to take baggage

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States and France continue talks to restore relations after the American University of Kosovo crisis

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Supermarkets use cartoon images amid UK grocery shortage

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

European Union leaders bid farewell to Angela Merkel with a standing ovation | Europe | DW

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Want to take a data science course at IIT..- News18 Telugu

5 mins ago Mia Thompson

Noel Lyon, US F4 Champion

6 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp Web, the functions that are not available in the mobile version

7 mins ago Leo Adkins

So you can sterilize your pets for free in Bogotá

9 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Noel Leon defeats USA F4

12 mins ago Leland Griffith