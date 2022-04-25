Sorrentino’s “It was God’s Hand” will represent Italy at the Oscars

This content was published on Oct 26, 2021 – 10:17

Rome, October 26 (EFE). – Paolo Sorrentino’s latest film “È stata la mano di Dio” (“It was God’s Hand”) will represent Italy in the race for the 94th Academy Award, announced today by the committee in charge of the Italian national team.

Sorrentino (Naples, 1970) already won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film in 2014 for “La Grande Bellezza” (“The Great Beauty”).

On this occasion, he will do so with “It Was the Hand of God”, a film that won him the Silver Lion Grand Jury at this year’s 78th Venice Film Festival, while his hero, Filippo Scotti, won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Emerging Talent.

The committee that chose the Italian candidacy chose him from among seventeen other films, among them “Tre Piani”, with which Nani Moretti competed in Cannes, and others such as “Ennio”, Giuseppe Tornatore’s documentary about his friend Morricone.

Sorrentino aspires to enter the list with the fifteen films shortlisted by the Academy to compete for the Best International Film, which will be announced on December 21, while the finalists will be announced in February 2022.

The Oscars will be held on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles.

This is the most special film of the Naples filmmaker, in which he remembers his adolescence and the tragic loss of his parents due to the escape of harmful gases from a chimney that was saved by watching a Diego Armando Maradona match.

An episode that Sorrentino always considered a miracle: “I believe in the semi-divine power of Maradona,” confessed in Venice about the Pibe de Oro, the true deity of Naples.

“The Hand of God,” which also features his pagan actor, Tony Cervello, will be showing in Italian theaters from November 24, while it will be available on Netflix from December 15. EFE

GSM / Mr. / L Mel

© EFE 2021. Redistribution and retransmission of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.