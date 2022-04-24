The 355 movie tops the list of releases that collected the lowest amount in 2022

The latest cinematic releases left different sensations in viewers, considering that cinemas are not the only place to enjoy movies. Broadcasting platforms have become a channel of access to more and less popular versions of the big screen world.

This year, several films have already been presented that, although they were short, could not collect or exceed the total production budget. This is the case for Moonfall, the film directed by Roland Emmerich that premiered on February 4. According to the Internet Movie Database, IMDb, it is estimated that the budget of this science fiction movie was 150 million US dollars and so far the box office revenue has reached 43 million US dollars. Of this group in the world, about 9 million US dollars was the day of its premiere in the United States and Canada. In Colombia, this film scored a total of $609,066.

This apocalyptic science fiction movie joins the list of hitherto unmetered films. In that sense, The 355, directed by Simon Kinberg and starring Penelope Cruz and Jessica Chastain, leaves much to be desired, considering its rating, both on IMDb of 5.3 out of 10 and 24% on Rotten Tomatoes. . This action movie reached a gross of US$27.6 million, of which US$4.6 million was on its premiere day on February 21. In Colombia, the film grossed $176,873.

This same line follows the movie Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, and directed by Kat Cuero. This movie, which was released on February 11, grossed $49.4 million, of which $7.9 million was on its release day in the United States and Canada, and $409,654 in Colombia. In addition to Coiro’s low box office, her rating also doesn’t indicate an entirely positive track record. With 60% on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.1 on IMDb, 355 makes the 2022 list with films that did not perform well.

Also added to this list is Ambulance, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Michael Bay, which premiered a few weeks ago, specifically on April 13. This film grossed US$42.8 million worldwide, of which US$8.6 million belonged to the group based in the United States and Canada on the day of its release. On the other hand, this Colombia movie reached a total of $379,323.

A special mention for films like Morbius, starring Jared Leto, which despite having a box office soaring to $148 million, has a low rating in major reviewers. On IMDb, this movie has a rating of 5.2 out of 10 and on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a rating of 16%. Similarly, Robert Eggers’ latest film, The Northman, which was released just a few days ago, has a high rating on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, with a 7.9 out of 10 for the first and 79% for the second. However, on its opening day, the film grossed $8.4 million.