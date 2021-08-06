The department has strengthened the arrangements for the Ugandan youth team to play in three friendlies in Spain with two teams.

The team is called ‘Team Fundy’ and has an organization of players from all over the country for regional balance (selected based on strict age, qualification and availability across Uganda).

The first training session was held at MTN Omondi (Kampala) Stadium in Lokoko before laying the foundation for the African Biblical University of Lubova on Entebbe Road.

Turkish strategist Omar Shirley Ben Kalama is the first coach with the goalkeeper coach.

“The training has been good so far and we’re looking forward to a friendly game or two,” Shirley revealed.

One of the squad’s players, Derek Ntahiro, was at left-back, Sports Club Villa and has been transferred to the Uganda Revenue Commission (ORA), which he hopes will benefit from the friendlies.

“As a player, my goal is to give my best performance and I can be selected for further study,” the left-back admitted.

Direct interest in promoting sports as shown in the NRM 2021-2026 Report Securing your future As part of the Youth for International Football programme.

All of our players have been vaccinated against COVID 19, thanks to the Ministry of Health and are due to be in camp next week. Players who are not part of the U 23 CECAFA squad are currently preparing separately to join the camp. It becomes a strategic promotional opportunity. The project is designed to benefit individual clubs, FUFA, government and players if managed well.

Angora legislators and Solomon Hosea are overseeing the core bill.

Initiative in partnership with Glassman Group Football International (GGFI).

Initially, GGFI operated in 12 European countries. It is about educating, nurturing, conceiving, creating, representing and inventing the beautiful game of soccer.

Reverend Frederic Angora (Vice County of South Tororo)

GGFI, its subsidiaries and brands have brought success stories into the world of football for over 60 years that have made a huge difference in sports and entertainment.

IFSOE International Football School is one of its brands and is due to open in Kampala, Uganda.

Evan Jr. Ugolet is one of the training pioneers. Borrowed from Ochholid Express football club

Team Fundy will play three professional matches at Secunda B Stadium over 12 days.

All matches will be played at Estadio Municipal, Guillermo Amore av Ciudad Deportiva and Estadio Benidorm Alicante.

Uganda has chosen a training camp to fund the team in Spain and is based in Alvos del Pi.

International scouts and football mediators from 12 countries are also expected.

The final team will consist of 20 players and 8 referees, including Bashir Mathieh of the NFL.

Muthia believes the project is part of the federation’s bold plan to showcase young players.

Players in training:

Alfred Onk, Evan Asaba, Abdulkarim Vadambala, Eric Zenzob, Derek Ntahiro, Muhammad Rashid Mukongo, Alba Theory Sulley, Derek Emkuli (Portero), Gavin Kisto Mukuri, Andrew O’Brien, Kwanuka, Marvin Youngman, Derek Kikondo, Hassan Chinian, Bashir Skokia (Portero), Frank Sibo, Salem Abdullah, Evan Bock, Ray, Simon Tamale (Portero), Stephen D.