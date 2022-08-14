Spanish Athletics aims to hit the big in Munich and beat it in Europe

Madrid, August 14 (European press) –

Spanish athletics arrives motivated and in full progress at the European Championships in Munich (Germany), which begins on Monday and runs until Sunday, with dozens of clear options for medals and a goal of reaching the top among its neighbours.

The continental event motivates Spain with the desire to prove that it is improving in base, investment and talent, against powers that are still above it like the UK, Germany, France or Poland. The European Outdoor Championship returns four years after the last one in Berlin, which was halted at Paris 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Changes in the calendar left by the pandemic have made this summer intense, as the World Cup was held in Eugene (US) a month ago. From there, Spain emerged with two medals and eight finalists, the best World Cup since Osaka 2007, and the latest example of progress that in 2022 will reach a national record hundred.

After winning the bronze medal in the American event, Mohamed Kater and Asir Martinez monopolized the spotlight for the Spanish team in Munich. Spanish champion Cater, who finished third last month in the 1500, will compete in the 5000 with the second-best mark of all registered. In the meantime, Martinez is reflecting on the progress made by the national athletics, and is ready to take advantage of his opportunity at the World Cup with a historic bronze medal.

The 22-year-old Navarres made it to the European Championships with a 13.17 act on the eighth track from Hayward Field, as a contender to win and a serious candidate to lead the Spanish joys once again. Despite the heavy losses in the ranks of Ana Pelletiero, Orlando Ortega, Carlos Mayo, Laura Garcia Caro or Hamid Bendaoud, the Spanish athletics aspire to improve at the Olympics in Munich and strive for a record.

20 years ago, at the same place in Munich, 15 metals were achieved, with six gold medals although many later tainted by the shadow of doping, and in the last event in Berlin there were 10 medals and 25 finalists. Everything points to another hit on the table. Although the best of the “Old Continent” will be at the front, the fighting between the neighbors motivates Spain and really measures its condition in terms of form.

The level of self-improvement is high and that is why medals can be expected from Monday particularly among Mario García Romo, with the second best mark in the 1500; Danny Ars, best European at the World Championships in the 3000m hurdles; Eusebio Caceres, in the long jump; 4×100 and 4×400 relays; In addition to the serious choices of Alvaro Martin, Alberto Amezqua, Maria Perez, Miguel Angel Lopez, Raquel Gonzalez and Ayad Lamdasim in walking and marathon.

In addition, twenty athletes, within a delegation of 88 people, are among the top eight in their various tests. For the second time in a row, the European Championships in Athletics, which is celebrating its 25th edition, has been included among the European Championships, as the continental championships for nine sports are held simultaneously at the same venue.