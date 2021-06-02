Sports Bulletin 3 – Prensa Latina

– football

MADRID, April 17 (Prensa Latina) Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi advanced today with Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the King’s Cup final with two goals. In the title dispute at La Caturja in Seville, Messi and his Barcelona teammates were ineffectual in the first half, but in the second it was the opposite from the start.

boxing

WARSAW, APRIL 17 (PRENSA LATINA) Three of the four Cubans who competed today in the World Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland, advanced to the quarter-finals after winning their duels, only to be defeated by Yeslan Parreira at 49 kg.

Parreira, who won his debut, lost 1-4 to Thai Rethiamon Saigsawanjem, leaving the Antilles’ run of victories at 10 at the start of the fight that will end on April 23.

football

PARIS, APRIL 17 (PRENSA LATINA) Olympique de Marseille beat Lorient 3-2 at home today in leisure and retained sixth place in French football, in a drive to forget the emblematic club.

The Focenses defeated one of the promoted teams for this season from the Ligue 1 league in the continuation of the 33rd match, with two goals from veteran Dimitri Payet and a double from the Spaniard Paul Lirola, which is the second goal to define the match after completing 90 minutes per hour. Velodrome Stadium.

Tennis

MONTE CARLO, APRIL 17 (PRENSA LATINA) Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas and Russia’s Andrei Rublev will compete in the Grand Final of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, after defeating Britain’s Daniel Evans and Norway’s Casper Rudd in their matches today.

Tsitsipas, ranked fifth in the world rankings, beat Evans 6-2 6-1 in straight sets in 72 minutes of the confrontation.

