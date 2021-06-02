The United States already has a complete list of CONCACAF

Finally, the Choose the United States Already have full strength to dispute The last four of CONCACAF League of Nations, after the last two players lost to join the training sessions, they are already with the rest of the squad.

It’s about the goalkeeper zach steven s Introduction Christian Pulisic, which came from being part of my final Champions League Last weekend, where The captain America He won his first international title at club level, who are already in Detroit.

As is the US coach, Greg Berhalter, already has 23 players selected to play the semi-finals of the CONCACAF League of Nations, this Thursday, June 3, when they receive Honduras In the first match of Final Four, he begins to select his starting eleventh player.

The potential 11 of the United States with a Pulisic holder حامل



The last press conference of the US strategic planner is expected to be held before the match on Wednesday, when it will be announced Starting lineup to face catracos, which will have two modifications with respect to the equipment that He lost his last friendly match with Swiss.

The first will be in the target, where Stephen will replace Ethan Horvath; during the attack, Pulisic will spearhead the attack, the question is whether to take a square Brendan Aronson Eau de Josh Sargent, which would modify his place in the crime.

And so things, the star-team and the stripes would form with Stephen in goal; Reggie Cannon, Mark McKenzie, John Brooks Sergino Dest in defense; Jackson Yoel Weston McKinney and Sebastian Letget in the midfield Giovanni RinaAnd the Pulisic and Aronson (or Sargent) are in the foreground.