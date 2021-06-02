Mexico vs Costa Rica: Which channel is broadcasting at what time | CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals

This Thursday, June 3, Mexican national football team It is measured to the like Costa Rica In the match corresponding to CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals.

The match, which was held at the Sports Authority Stadium in Denver, Colorado, USA, will determine the second finalists for the competition facing the best teams in the CONCACAF region.

past tense

On March 30, the Argentine national team, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, faced Costa Rica in a friendly match corresponding to the FIFA date for that month.

In a very close match, the “trio” managed to defeat Costa Rica thanks to the painful result achieved by the Mexican Napoli striker, Herving “Chucky” Lozano.

How does Mexico get there?

A few days ago, Mexico had a preparatory match against Iceland, where thanks to the double of “Chucky” Lozano, they managed to turn the commitment and come up with reasons for the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League.

at the same time, Ticos played his last match against Mexico In the month of March, they received a painful defeat.

What channel is broadcasting and when?

The match between Mexico and Costa Rica I will be playing on Thursday, June 3rd in the United States. The ball will start rolling at 9:00 PM in Mexico.

The semi-finals of CONCACAF Nations League can be enjoyed by TUDN and Azteca Deportes.

The other semi-finals

hours ago Mexico and Costa Rica Hop onto the pitch, and the United States will face Honduras in another semi-final. The winner will face the winner of the other key in CONCACAF Nations League FinalWhich will be held next Sunday 6 June.

