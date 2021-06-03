TV channels to watch South American qualifiers live broadcast | football | Sports

Find out about TV, Radio and App channels to watch South American Qualifier matches live.

The ten teams will depart from South America on Thursday, June 3, to play the match on dates 7 and 8 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

South American Qualifiers 2021: Schedule and schedules for Day 7 matches heading to Qatar 2022

How to watch the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022 in Ecuador

football channel

YouTube (available on PC, mobile and smartv), with a monthly subscription of $6.99 for the EL CANAL DEL FÚTBOL membership channel.

You just have to search for FOOTBALL CHANNEL on YouTube, click on the “JOIN” or “JOIN” button and make the payment with your credit or debit card.

through the site www.elcanaldelfutbol.com. Once you make the registration and payment on the website, for $6 including taxes per month, you’ll also be able to see programming in the iOS and Android mobile apps at El Canal del Fútbol.

Standings table and fixtures for South American Qualifiers

TV operators

TV wire (Channels 214 SD and 745 HD), with 24/7 programming on a $6 tax-inclusive monthly subscription.

CNT (Channels 3 SD and 777 HD), with 24/7 programming on a $6 tax-inclusive monthly subscription.

DIRCTV (Channels 655 SD and 1655 HD), with 24/7 programming on a $6 tax-inclusive monthly subscription.

Movestar play (Available on PC, mobile, and smartphone), for all Movistar users, with a subscription of $6 including taxes per month. Navigation on Movistar Play does not consume mobile data and prepaid and postpaid users can be contracted.

Claro TV (100 SD and 600 HD channels) with 24/7 programming for a $6 tax-inclusive monthly subscription.

Radios to listen to South American qualifiers in Ecuador

Caravan Radio

Radio Dibl

Round Radio

Cinnamon Radio

Channels to watch South American qualifiers live and on TV

Fans in South America, Mexico and the United States have the opportunity to follow the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers through TV stations in their countries.

Next, view channels by country:

Venezuela: TLT, Meridiano TV, and TVES.

Colombia: Karakul and Karakul Play.

Ecuador: El Canal del Fútbol (app and website) on YouTube, Movistar Play and TV Cable.

Peru: América Televisión, Movistar Deportes, and Movistar Play for Peru.

Bolivia: COTAS TV and Tigo Sports

Chile: ChileVisión, Claro Video, CDF HD, CDF Stadium

Argentina: TyC Sports and Public TV.

Paraguay: Tiggo Sports

Uruguay: VTV +

Brazil: EI Plus

Mexico: Sky Sports (504-546)

United State: FITE TV