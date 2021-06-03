Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII in 2023

There is less and less time to start 2021 de la National Football League (NFL) timing This is the reason for determining the details of the campaign after it began to be determined, and for this it was announced that Super Bowl LVII at Arizona in 2023.

The next edition will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Arizona Cardinals He announced on his social networks that State Farm Stadium It will be home to the NFL’s Best in the World title on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The city in the southwest of the United States will host the champions The National Congress and the American Congress For the fourth time in history, as in the XXX, XLII and XLIX editions: first at Sun Devil Stadium and last two in the building that will see the Vince Lombardi Cup match again.

The franchises that culminated there are: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and New England Patriots.

in this way, Arizona He will join Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Los Angeles as the only ones to have hosted this event at least four times; You will do so eight years after the last time in 2015.

New Orleans is set to recur in 2024 for Super Bowl LVIII.

This is the method used by the file NFL make it known that Super Bowl LVII de 2023 will be held in State Farm Arizona Stadium, Two matches of this caliber have been played and will do so for the third time to concludeخت 2022 season.