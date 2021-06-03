Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII in 2023

17 mins ago Sharon Hanson

There is less and less time to start 2021 de la National Football League (NFL) timing This is the reason for determining the details of the campaign after it began to be determined, and for this it was announced that Super Bowl LVII at Arizona in 2023.

The next edition will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Arizona Cardinals He announced on his social networks that State Farm Stadium It will be home to the NFL’s Best in the World title on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

It may interest you: They released the NFL salary cap for 2022

It may interest you: Historic NFL ended his barbecue career

The city in the southwest of the United States will host the champions The National Congress and the American Congress For the fourth time in history, as in the XXX, XLII and XLIX editions: first at Sun Devil Stadium and last two in the building that will see the Vince Lombardi Cup match again.

The franchises that culminated there are: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and New England Patriots.

in this way, Arizona He will join Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Los Angeles as the only ones to have hosted this event at least four times; You will do so eight years after the last time in 2015.

It may interest you: Metlife Stadium will open at 100% capacity for giants and planes games

New Orleans is set to recur in 2024 for Super Bowl LVIII.

This is the method used by the file NFL make it known that Super Bowl LVII de 2023 will be held in State Farm Arizona Stadium, Two matches of this caliber have been played and will do so for the third time to concludeخت 2022 season.

More Stories

TV channels to watch South American qualifiers live broadcast | football | Sports

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Mexico vs Costa Rica: Which channel is broadcasting at what time | CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The United States already has a complete list of CONCACAF

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Sports Bulletin 3 – Prensa Latina

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Marc Castro: “I am proud of El Salvador and Mexico”

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

How to Watch a Live Stream of the Gateshead Diamond League Series

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States is concerned about the increasing use of internet outages to restrict access to information

16 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII in 2023

17 mins ago Sharon Hanson

So you can ask her to work temporarily in the US

18 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

“The AIDS patient will be part of the hospital for the first time”

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

PlayStation Exclusive Tentative Coming Soon to Xbox Ones

4 hours ago Leo Adkins