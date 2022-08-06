Sports medicine specialists provide care for high-performance athletes

With the aim of supporting athletes in the State of Mexico, the Directorate General of Physical Culture and Sports, through the Department of Applied Sciences in Sports, is developing the physical and medical follow-up of athletes in their different stages.

They strive to avoid injuries and keep athletes in the best conditions (Image: Private).

Jorge Luis Reynuso Barbosa, Head of the Department, explained that high-performance athletes and new talents are being treated from the medical, nutritional, psychological, chiropractic and medical fields, in order to prevent and mitigate injuries.

“This interdisciplinary approach aims to protect athletes from different angles of applied science, and is a comprehensive assessment to identify the aspects that the athlete needs to work on and give a close follow-up,” explained Renoso Barbosa.

The sports doctor added: “The idea is to have the athletes in the best possible conditions, to get them out as quickly as possible, because there is no point in getting out quickly if it is not completed.”

The person in charge explained that stress tests have been developed, such as those on Ivan Maya, which are expected to achieve high performance; In the same way, physical therapies to eliminate injuries such as those of Berla Gabriel, a weightlifter who won three gold medals at the previous CONADE 2022 National Games, as well as more specific cases such as the sequelae of COVID-19 suffered by marathoner Andrea. Ramirez Lemon.

“In the particular case of Andrea Ramirez, she has suffered from several respiratory complications associated with COVID-19; she is in the process of cardiopulmonary rehabilitation and we, with CONADE, are working so that she can return as quickly as possible and in the best conditions, without risks and in the face of the upcoming competition, “

