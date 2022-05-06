Sports programming for Friday, May 6: Betplay League – other sports – sports
Carlos Alcaraz.
Tour of Italy, Colombian Football, Formula 1, NBA.
May 05 2022, 10:31 PM
win sports +
8 pm: Colombian football, Al-Ahly vs. Pereira
ESPN4
2pm: Spain football, Levante vs. real community
ESPN
11:45 am: Italian football, Inter vs. Empoli
2 p.m.: Genoa vs. Juventus
ESPN2
5 a.m.: Madrid ATP Day
1 p.m.: Madrid ATP Day
5:30 p.m.: NBA, Miami vs. Philadelphia
8 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Dallas
ESPN3
1 p.m.: Wells Fargo Championship Day
4:20 p.m.: Formula 1 US Grand Prix, practice
DIRCTV
7 a.m.: First stage of the Giro d’Italia
Sports
