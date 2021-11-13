Squid: Netflix publishes behind the scenes

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter
Netflix shared how The Squid Game scenes were filmed. Photo: AFP.

After the success of the South Korean series, squid gameNetflix Millions of his followers shared how some of the shooting scenes were filmed.

via Twittergiant entertainment streaming Share behind the scenes It’s one minute long, and it shows, without special effects, how each of the games in the popular series was made.

employment squid game which tells the story of 456 people who participated in a fatal contest, apparently high-risk scenes were recorded; However, the behind the scenes Reveals the secrets that exist when recording photography.

“The Squid Game” will have a second season

The the second season From the series confirmed, so confirmed Hwang Dong Hyukseries creator Netflix.

“There was a lot of pressure, a lot of demand and a lot of love for season two. So I feel like we have no other choice left! But it will be there, it’s in my head right now.”

I acknowledge.

Hwang Confirm this information in the screening and question-and-answer session at Los Angeles, California, United States. He also said that it’s too early to give specific details about the second part of this huge success and that’s why Netflix No official statements were issued.

More Stories

Three Netflix series to help you organize and decorate your home

10 hours ago Cynthia Porter

“Belfast” lands in theaters in the United States and watches the Oscars

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Arcane: Premieres November 13th on Netflix

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

What happened to ‘The Little Prince’ on Netflix?

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

New poster, release date and trailer

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Top 10 horror movies about witches

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Venezuela supports the UNESCO Open Science Initiative – Yvke Mundial

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Colegiales defeated Flandria and won the first final in Group B.

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

google chrome | The trick to download any file faster | trick | Tutorial | Applications | computer | computer | Applications | technology | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Today’s viral challenge | Logic Puzzle 2021 | Can you find the cups without the spilled coffee in the picture? Hardly anyone has managed to overcome this challenge | visual puzzle | Mexico

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Does the United States not allow this? – Finance

1 hour ago Leland Griffith