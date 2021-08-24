Steps to add melody to your story

The WhatsApp It has many advantages to delight its loyal users and one of them is adding music to statuses without having to download another app. To achieve this, you just have to follow some simple steps from the devices Android NS Iphone Which we will show you next Do you know about this trick?

Under the previous premise, WhatsApp is adding new functionality to the app, so you should be alert for new updates from the company that owns Facebook.

How to add music to your WhatsApp stories without downloading unknown apps?

To make Music Stories effective by users, it is necessary to download a very popular music app, spotify. Before that, make sure you have both apps on your device, so now you should follow these steps:

1. Sign in to Play Store NS App Store And download the latest version of the app from both WhatsApp and Spotify.

2. Now search for your favorite song in spotify

3. Try to choose the part you like the most, because WhatsApp statuses only last 30 seconds.

Please note that your phone must be face down on a surface 3. Try to choose the part you like the most, because WhatsApp statuses only last 30 seconds.

4. Once everything is ready, go to WhatsApp and create a status.

5. Go back to Spotify to play the song.

7. When you reach your favorite part, hit the WhatsApp record button. Since the camera is covered, the screen will look black and will only record music.

8. That’s it! So that the dark background does not prevail in your case, you can decorate it with stickers, emojis, texts or any other element you like.

How to fix WhatsApp problems?

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? If you have any kind of problem, you can send your inquiry to the contact email: [email protected] NS [email protected]. You can also place this order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service. In the following link you will find online help.