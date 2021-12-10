Steve Kerr to replace Popovich on the NBA team (media)

Los Angeles (AFP) – American media announced, on Friday, that Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors team in the NBA, was chosen as the new basketball coach in the United States to replace veteran Gregg Popovich.

“Kear will replace Gregg Popovich and lead a US coaching team reconstituted for the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics,” Adrian Wojnarowski, famed ESP journalist, said.

“It is expected that an official announcement will be made soon” of this decision, he said.

Kerr’s selection is the first big move for former player Grant Hill, the new NBA (American Basketball) coach.

Kerr was the favorite for the job after serving as Popovic’s assistant at the 2019 World Cup in China and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Warriors coach will have a luxury assistant squad consisting of Monty Williams (The Suns), Eric Spoelstra (Heat) and Mark Vue (Gonzaga University).

At 56, Kerr has three NBA champion rings as a coach and five more as a player, three of which are part of the legendary Michael Jordan Bulls.

Popovic, 72, a five-time winner of the San Antonio Spurs bench, was the head coach of the national team at the recent Tokyo Olympics, where the United States added their fourth consecutive gold medal, and at the 2019 World Cup in China. The North American team finished in a humiliating seventh place.

© 2021 AFP