Steve Kerr to replace Popovich on the NBA team (media)

52 mins ago Sharon Hanson

First Amendment:

Los Angeles (AFP) – American media announced, on Friday, that Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors team in the NBA, was chosen as the new basketball coach in the United States to replace veteran Gregg Popovich.

“Kear will replace Gregg Popovich and lead a US coaching team reconstituted for the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics,” Adrian Wojnarowski, famed ESP journalist, said.

“It is expected that an official announcement will be made soon” of this decision, he said.

Kerr’s selection is the first big move for former player Grant Hill, the new NBA (American Basketball) coach.

Kerr was the favorite for the job after serving as Popovic’s assistant at the 2019 World Cup in China and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Warriors coach will have a luxury assistant squad consisting of Monty Williams (The Suns), Eric Spoelstra (Heat) and Mark Vue (Gonzaga University).

At 56, Kerr has three NBA champion rings as a coach and five more as a player, three of which are part of the legendary Michael Jordan Bulls.

Popovic, 72, a five-time winner of the San Antonio Spurs bench, was the head coach of the national team at the recent Tokyo Olympics, where the United States added their fourth consecutive gold medal, and at the 2019 World Cup in China. The North American team finished in a humiliating seventh place.

© 2021 AFP

More Stories

Fans in the United States protest and demand the departure of Santiago Baños

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Jamaica sack coach Whitmore Sports

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

“Checo” Pérez: My goal is to help Max win the championship

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Joaquin Montesinos and the draw with Mexico: We couldn’t leave empty-handed

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Minute by minute live stream: Mexico vs. Chile in an international friendly match

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Football: Lemar suffers from a muscle injury and will miss Levante

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Geminids, meteors protected by a “devastating” asteroid – science – life

50 mins ago Mia Thompson

Steve Kerr to replace Popovich on the NBA team (media)

52 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | stunt logo app for christmas hat | Christmas App | December 25 | Christmas 2021 | trick | Tutorial | technology | Mobile phones | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

53 mins ago Leo Adkins

Mexico has been elected to Class C in the IMO Council

55 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Most Omicron cases in the United States have resulted in mild symptoms in vaccinated people

56 mins ago Leland Griffith