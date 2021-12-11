La Roja concludes its US tour with a new test against El Salvador

the Chile team face this sunday his counterpart from El Salvador At the end of their friendly tour United StateI find it will be another test to test new alternatives in the team’s thinking The biggest challenge in qualifying history next January.

after 2-2 draw with Mexico Last Thursday, the national team will seek to end its journey through the territory of North America with a victory over an opponent who was not able in the CONCACAF qualifying rounds to achieve good results in the final round, because it is completely far from the option to get the World Cup was able.

Similarly, “Cuscatlecos” comes from having an activity, equal 1-1 last weekend against Ecuador.

For this crossover, Roja coach Martin Lasarte announced that they had a training session to prepare the commitment, where he presented The novelty of having Zacarías López under the archTo replace Sebastian Perez.

It is assumed that some of the names that stood before the Aztecs were repeated before the Salvadorans, highlighting performances such as Joaquin Montenos, Benjamin Kocevic and Jason Rojas.

“In general, we will use an idea similar to the one that was happening the other day. Our goal will not change, in football you always have to win, but we also want to note, We will make some adjustments and others will be in the course of the game.”Machete warned at a press conference.

“To make a tactical change there is a need to work, and with that in mind we will use the players who are most comfortable with the 4-3-3. We have an armed scheme as we are going to start. We have to see the potential to be able to use everyone, We have six changes, and more than one will be left unturned.”, confirmed.

In history there are two previous clashes between the Creole team and the Blue and White. Both prefer red, With wins in 1989 and most recently in 2015Before that glorious America’s Cup in our country.

Now, Chile and El Salvador They will meet this Sunday from 00:30 At Bank of California StadiumAnd I find that you can continue to transfer files Outdoors in Cooperativa and the Virtual Mercador from AlAireLibre.cto.














