Stranger Things 4, Volume 2: When it opens, a trailer and what is known about the Netflix series | When does he come out and how does he watch | Characters | cast | Peru B | Mexico MX | Colombia with | United States of America | Colombia

One of the most successful productions Netflix It is undoubtedly Weird things. Currently, the series is in its fourth season and appears to be its last, so here we tell you everything about the premiere of the second part and what is known about it. Check out this note from Depor.

Remember that the first part of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” consists of seven episodes that premiered on May 27, 2022. Now, the Netflix series is ready to release the second part, which will finally reveal what will happen to Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max and the rest of their friends in their battle to defeat Vecna, the new Upside Down monster.

What is the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume Two?

The second part of the penultimate season of “Stranger Things” premieres on Netflix a few weeks after the first volume; That is, on Friday, July 1, 2022, possibly at the same time as the first batch.

Although there will only be two episodes, each one will last more than two hours. Episode eight will last an hour and twenty-five minutes, while the final chapter will last about two and a half hours.

I’m not ready for what’s to come. ^ Stranger Things Vol.2 arrives July 1st. pic.twitter.com/9Fk5ifH84x – Netflix Latin America (NetflixLAT) June 21 2022

Stranger Things 4, Volume 2: This is the official trailer

Keen on the series finale? Well, Netflix has kicked off its social media campaign with the premiere of a new official trailer for the second volume of Season 4.

“He won’t stop until he kills everyone”, is one of the most impressive phrases in this preview, as it contains a certain sense of nostalgia, which can be interpreted as the conclusion of this season there will be great losses.

Stranger Things 4, Volume 2: The Official Trailer (Video: Netflix)

What is known about the new season of Stranger Things

The first seven episodes of season four showed, at first, a weak, powerless eleven, who is now suffering from bullying at her new school, while trying to pretend that all is well before Mike (Finn Wolfhard) arrives.

The truth is that recent events at Hawkins desperately need a full strong eleven. Because the deaths caused by Vecna ​​progress without the protagonist’s friends being able to do anything. In this way, Dr. Samuel Owens (Paul Reiser) convinces the girl to return to the arms of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine).

Eleven, of course, vehemently refuses because now she hates ‘Baba’, but she has no choice but to follow his orders. The scientist explains that the miracle is within Nina’s project, a way for her to regain her strength through memories of some traumatic moments (yes, like Vicna’s dynamic of trapping her victims).