Study says Moderna vaccine protects against Delta variant virus | المتغير social networks | entertainment

The study is a preprint document submitted for peer review in the journal BioRxiv, so it has not yet been approved.

The American biotechnology company Moderna announced, on Tuesday, the production of its vaccine against Covid-19 Neutralizing activity against coronavirus variants, including delta, in a lab study that has not yet been peer-reviewed.

According to a statement, the vaccine produced antibody titers against all variants subject to “in vitro” testing, Including beta, defined in South Africa; Deltas, identified in India, and other deltas identified in Nigeria, Uganda, and Angola.

Moderna, which is working on a clinical development strategy to protect against variants, used serum samples from eight participants obtained a week after the second dose in a phase I clinical trial of the antiviral vaccine.

Moderna founder claims coronavirus came out of Wuhan lab

“In our quest to defeat the pandemic, it is essential to be proactive as the virus evolves. We remain committed to studying emerging variables, and to generating and sharing data as soon as it becomes available,” explained Stefan Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

Bancel said that The data presented is “encouraging” and indicates that the company’s antiviral vaccine “must continue to protect against recently discovered variants.”“.

“These results underscore the importance of continuing to vaccinate the population with an effective primary series of vaccines,” he added. (I)

