Sudan confirms expectations and eliminates South Africa from the African Cup (Cannes) What’s up

Tunis, March 29th (EFE). Sudan defeated South Africa in Khartoum (2-0) and qualified for the final stage of the African Nations Cup (CAN), which will be held next year in Cameroon, and in that they will not be “Bafana, Bafana” in a full crisis of the game and the results.

A serious failure for the South Africans who served in a draw to finish second in the group after Ghana, which ended the qualifying round with a 3-1 victory at home over the weak team from Sao Tome and Principe.

The attacking duo, Saifuddin Maki, striker of the Sudanese league champions Al-Merrikh and Mohamed Abdel-Rahman, his opponent, Al-Hilal Omdurman, slowed the hopes of the Bafana Bafana team with two goals in the first half, unleashing the madness of the country and within the third presence of the Sudanese in the final stage of the African Cup of Nations, the most famous tournament on the continent.

Sudan is the eighteenth team to book tickets for this expanded edition, with six other places in dispute, and its results will be known on Monday and Tuesday.

The other group match, the “Black Stars”, scored a quiet victory with goals from Nicolas Opoku (Aminz CF), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) and Baba Rahman (Pauk Thessaloniki) against Sao Tome, led by their scorer and their player. , Jokceleny Carvalho (Sporting Praia Cruz), better known by the nickname “Iniesta”.

In another suspended match Sunday, Tunisia scored its fifth victory in six qualifying matches, beating Equatorial Guinea 2-1, already seeded, with Seif El Din Jaziri (Zamalek) and Firas Chouat (Abha, Saudi Arabia) who broke the tie. Recorded by player from Cádiz (Spain) Carlos Acapo, born in Elche, Alicante.

Meanwhile, Tanzania defeated Libya, the last in the group, thanks to a single goal by Simon Mesova (Wydad Casablanca) in an official match in Dar es Salaam.

Six places of conflict in the past today

As for Monday, the Group B decision is expected, as Burkina Faso can witness their victory if South Sudan is defeated at home, as expected, while the other place will be played to the death by Malawi and Uganda, with a certain advantage. The latter, who is one point ahead of his opponent, and who deserves only one victory.

On Tuesday, in Group E, Mauritania is on its own: a win away from the Central African Republic will give it the pass while Burundi must beat Morocco in Casablanca and wait for the Mauritanians to stumble in Bangui.

In Group F, the situation is favorable for Cape Verde, who reaches the finals if he wins or draws at home with Mozambique, while Rwanda must beat Cameroon at home and wait for the Mozambicans to serve them.

In Group A, Congo and Guinea-Bissau will play in the qualifiers in Bissau while Ivory Coast and Ethiopia compete for the remaining two places in Group K in Yamoussoukro with Madagascar waiting to stumble, as long as they defeat Niger on their soil.

Finally, in Group L, Sierra Leone (third) and Benin (second) are vying for last place in Freetown after Nigeria secured their participation on Saturday.

