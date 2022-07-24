Summer Courses 2022: Science and Fun at Explora – El Sol de León

Leon, Guanajuato. – Basic education students are about to say goodbye to the school year, because according to the official calendar of Secretariat of Public Education (SEP)The last day of school is next July 28.

If this year there is no opportunity to go on vacation outside the city, the various spaces in Lyon offer a series of activities that will make this summer an unforgettable experience for children and teenagers.

This is the case Discover the science center Which prepared a program of activities for them to enjoy and learn in the best way.

This will start from July 25th to August 26thMonday through Friday, hours from 9 am to 2 pm. For the safety and care of minors, they will be divided into groups between 4 and 6 years of age; from 7 to 9 years old; and 10 to 12.

What are the activities?

Participants will be able to enjoy games, experiences, and fun ways to tap into their senses, develop a search for purpose through science, technology, innovation, creativity, apply values ​​and build self-confidence.

Fun activities related to science, crafts, assembly, robot programming, fun games and physical activation are also part of the offer.

In addition, they will have workshops with four main themes to choose from: science explorers, robotics, innovators at work, and caring for the planet.

Upon registration, they will be entitled to receive T-shirts, badges, work and theatrical materials, and they can also visit the interactive rooms and the environmental education center “La Libélula”.

Where do you register?

You can register for the summer session at Marafiq Explora Science Center, Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, you can contact us by e-mail [email protected] or call 4777116711 ext. 237.

Why take a summer course?

Summer courses allow you to improve skills and competencies, expand your knowledge in a specific field and discover new areas of personal and professional interest.

It is flexible and short in duration. It can be taken face-to-face, blended or virtual and usually lasts between one and four weeks, although it can also be a day or several days.