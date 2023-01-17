Telemundo will broadcast the games of the American teams

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

CHICAGO — The United States Soccer Federation (USSF), the organization behind the US national soccer teams, will shift its Spanish-language broadcast home to Telemundo.

The US Soccer Federation announced the agreement Tuesday with Telemundo, a division of Comcast affiliate NBC Universal, that will run through 2026. The first broadcast will be the New Zealand women’s national team exhibition game on Tuesday at 10 p.m. New York (0300 GMT). All matches will also be broadcast on the Peacock platform.

As of this year, the rights to the English-language broadcasts are held by Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, under a deal announced last March. The New Zealand match will be broadcast on HBOMax with English commentary rather than broadcast or cable. This is also Turner’s plan for the first match of the men’s team, which will be a friendly match against Serbia on January 25th.

Paunovic, DT Chivas: ‘El equipo está todavía en fase de formación’ ]

ESPN and Fox shared the rights to the 2014 English-language broadcast until last year, and TelevisaUnivision acquired the Spanish-language rights.

Fox and Telemundo own the rights to this year’s Women’s World Cup and the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Fox has the rights to broadcast this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup in English, and CONCACAF said last year that TelevisaUnivision had acquired the rights to broadcast in Spanish.

20. Japan, 1593.08 points (INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

More Stories

The first sports newsletter – Prensa Latina

29 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Slovenia, the United States and Spain will play a tournament in Malaga

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Murcián Alberto Antonia, new women’s coach for Uganda

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Facundo Torres has acknowledged Arsenal’s interest in him

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Why do Barcelona and Emelec carry out their pre-seasons abroad?

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Miss USA crowned Miss World

4 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The first sports newsletter – Prensa Latina

29 mins ago Sharon Hanson

New sponsor for the US region As We Fall

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

An agreement between medical schools that seeks to improve the health sector in Guanajuato – Contra Replica

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Transferring chats from one mobile phone to another will not be a problem with the latest WhatsApp update

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Jacinda Ardern: New Zealand’s prime minister surprisingly announces she’s stepping down in February

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring