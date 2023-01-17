Telemundo will broadcast the games of the American teams

CHICAGO — The United States Soccer Federation (USSF), the organization behind the US national soccer teams, will shift its Spanish-language broadcast home to Telemundo.

The US Soccer Federation announced the agreement Tuesday with Telemundo, a division of Comcast affiliate NBC Universal, that will run through 2026. The first broadcast will be the New Zealand women’s national team exhibition game on Tuesday at 10 p.m. New York (0300 GMT). All matches will also be broadcast on the Peacock platform.

As of this year, the rights to the English-language broadcasts are held by Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, under a deal announced last March. The New Zealand match will be broadcast on HBOMax with English commentary rather than broadcast or cable. This is also Turner’s plan for the first match of the men’s team, which will be a friendly match against Serbia on January 25th.

ESPN and Fox shared the rights to the 2014 English-language broadcast until last year, and TelevisaUnivision acquired the Spanish-language rights.

Fox and Telemundo own the rights to this year’s Women’s World Cup and the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Fox has the rights to broadcast this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup in English, and CONCACAF said last year that TelevisaUnivision had acquired the rights to broadcast in Spanish.