Texas and Arizona are moving thousands of immigrants to Washington, DC, and flooding services in the US capital.

Drafting

BBC News World

29 July 2022

image source, Getty Images explained, Immigrants who have recently arrived in the US capital.

The immigration crisis on the border with Mexico has already reached the capital of the United States.

The mayor of Washington, DC, called for the activation of the National Guard to help deal with the groups of immigrants who arrived by bus to the American capital days ago.

About 4,800 undocumented people arrived from the southern border, which the mayor, the Democrat, said Muriel Bowserdescribed as a “humanitarian crisis” that has brought the city to a “point of no return”.

Bus trips are organized in Texas and ArizonaRepublican-dominated border states, protesting the border policies of the Democratic administration Atmosphere Bidenclassified as permissive.

The president’s decisions come against the backdrop of a record increase in immigration across the US-Mexico border.

image source, Getty Images

strong criticism

In light of this, some southern states have described the current federal government as “unable” to handle the situation.

In fact, the governor of Texas, Greg AbbottOne of the president’s most vocal critics, she offered state-funded bus trips to Washington last April for immigrants released by authorities.

Governor of Arizona, Doug Duceydid the same a month later, arguing that the voluntary bus ride was necessary due to “little action or help from the federal government.”

Both Republican officials have unsuccessfully pushed Biden to maintain a Trump-era policy that allowed border patrols to expel nearly all illegal immigrants seeking asylum.

image source, Getty Images explained, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas.

The Texas bus program, which the White House has criticized as a “publicity stunt,” has cost state taxpayers more than $1,400 per passenger, according to an investigation by Dallas-based television station KXAS.

“crisis”

In letters to the president and his defense secretary, Washington Mayor Bowser said members of the National Guard should be activated indefinitely to deal with “a crisis that we hope will escalate.”

“Bus arrival rates are at a tipping point,” he wrote.

“With promises from Texas and Arizona to continue these nefarious operations indefinitely, the situation is dire and we view this as a humanitarian crisis, that could overwhelm our social support network without immediate and sustained federal intervention.”

image source, Getty Images explained, Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, DC

Governor Ducey responded on Twitter: “Mayor Bowser regrets 4,000 immigrants: Arizona had 43,570 border encounters in June alone.”

Meanwhile, Senator from Texas Ted CruzMy Republican said, “If 4,000 was a tipping point, what would you call the three and a half million illegal immigrants who crossed our southern border?”

Migrants arriving in the capital rely heavily on local humanitarian organizations, which provide them with food, housing and jobs.

Washington is a protected city, one of several Democratic-led jurisdictions around the country that limit their cooperation with federal immigration law enforcement.