Texas and Arizona are moving thousands of immigrants to Washington, DC, and flooding services in the US capital.

The immigration crisis on the border with Mexico has already reached the capital of the United States.

The mayor of Washington, DC, called for the activation of the National Guard to help deal with the groups of immigrants who arrived by bus to the American capital days ago.

About 4,800 undocumented people arrived from the southern border, which the mayor, the Democrat, said Muriel Bowserdescribed as a "humanitarian crisis" that has brought the city to a "point of no return".

Bus trips are organized in Texas and ArizonaRepublican-dominated border states, protesting the border policies of the Democratic administration Atmosphere Bidenclassified as permissive.

