What is the Gaia hypothesis and how did it help us understand that the Earth is “alive”

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Getty Images

explained,

The premise understands the Earth as a “living organism”.

For more than four decades it has been considered one of the most beautiful and criticized theories of ecology.

in the 1970s, James LovelockA British biologist proposed a risky hypothesis that caused scandal, admiration, and suspicion in equal proportions.

He said the Earth “was alive.”

Lovelock, who at the time worked for NASA and is considered a respected scientist, did not appeal to animistic assumptions or pagan beliefs.

More Stories

Texas and Arizona are moving thousands of immigrants to Washington, DC, and flooding services in the US capital.

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Expect before the uncontrolled return of the remains of a Chinese missile to Earth this weekend

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The UK Supreme Court is blocking the Maduro government from accessing Venezuela’s gold reserves in the Bank of England

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

WhatsApp | National holidays 2022 | Peruvian must-have emoji | Peru | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Today all the Earth’s resources will be exhausted by 2022

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Today the Earth’s natural resources are depleted throughout 2022 | world | Dr..

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Cuba with the perfect first date › Sport › Granma

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

What is the Gaia hypothesis and how did it help us understand that the Earth is “alive”

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Experts warn that the risk of a recession in Mexico is very high if the United States falls into a recession

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

This is how to get a US tourist visa

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Three films for George Clooney to enjoy at his best

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter