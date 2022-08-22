The 19 Argentina footballers who had a statue in the album but then never traveled to the World Cup

Argentina 1978

Hugo Alves, Argentina 1978

Hugo Alves He was one of the players who provided pre-season preparation 1978 World Cup Together with the rest of the team, but Cesar Menotti decided to sideline him and Armando Caporro. In the end, those who were also left out were Diego Armando Maradona, Victor Botanez and Humberto Bravo, but only the man who wore the Boca shirt was part of the Champions Album.

Mexico 1986

Miguel Russo, Mexico 1986

Miguel Angel Russo He was a star in the 1982 and 1983 Estudiantes champions and was a key player in the Charles Bilardo during the playoffs. But an injury in the final stage of the World Cup made him arrive with little to no filming and the coach preferred not to take him on the plane. In the album Hero had a place.

Italy 1990

Lewis Islands, Italy 1990

Summoned Bilardo Lewis Islands, who was chosen at that time as the best goalkeeper in Spain. But when he was told he would not be a starting player, the former Independiente preferred to quit the team and set aside the World Cup in Italy. Fate wanted Neri Pompidou to finally get hurt Sergio Goyokocchia will enter his place to be a number one in the penalty shootout against Yugoslavia and Italy.

Nestor Rolando Clausen, Italy 1990

World champion in 1986, Nestor Clausine He was a key player in the team. Billard. But the time before the World Cup, right-back from Independiente He ruptured and had to have surgery.. In January of that year he joined the band’s training at the Ezeiza estate, but the technician didn’t notice it 100% and preferred not to put it on board.

Jorge Valdano, Italy 1990

One of the most remembered episodes of the Argentine national team is an episode The absence of Jorge Valdano in Italy 1990. The striker had retired in 1987, but Bilardo asked him to come back. After several months of training only for the national team, the coach dismayed him less than a month before the start of the World Cup. “I drowned when I was about to reach shore.” I will admit later.

United States 1994

Gustavo Zapata, USA 1994

Gustavo Zapata It was part of the playoff against Australia, but Alvio Basile He eventually sidelined him to everyone’s astonishment. However, the guy who was playing River at the time has his own little personality.

Carlos McAllister, USA 1994

Charles McAllister He was a regular in the World Cup squad, but after beating Australia in the playoffs, El Colorado had to score against Ariel Ortega in a classic match. River won 2-0 at La Bombonera. The “burrito” scored a goal, and the character and defender Chinese performed so poorly that he lost his place in the team.

France 1998

Hernán Diaz, France 1998

Hernan Diaz He seems to be a loyal man Daniel Passarella He wanted to join the France 1998 team, he even had a “big head doll”, which was typical at the time. But “Caesar” surprised everyone and He and Christian Baseda were removed from the list within the hour.

Juan Roman Riquelme, France 1998

Juan Roman Riquelme He came from being a character on the Sub 20 team that won the world title in 1997, the year he also made his senior qualifier debut. The good match he played in Boca already Everyone was amazed, but not Passarella He did not take it into account.

Korea Japan 2002

Javier Saviola, Korea and Japan 2002

Xavier Saviola He was a Barcelona personality, he scored 21 goals that season, and at just 21 years old he was referred to as a superstar. In February of that year it was part of the last list, but finally Choose Marcelo Bielsa Claudio Caniggia. The official album predicted the absence of Riquelme, but not the absence of “El Conejito”, who had to wait another four years.

Germany 2006

Juan Sebastian Veron, Germany 2006

in April 2006 Intersection of Juan Pablo Sorin and Juan Sebastian Veron orally In the match between Inter and Villarreal in the Champions League. The man who wore the Spanish national team shirt was then the captain of his choice Jose Nestor Pekerman. After that meeting the doors of “La Bruja” were definitely closed.

Javier Zanetti, Germany 2006

Absence Javier Zanetti It was a surprise in the final list of Bickermann Even some of the press speculated about it His friendship with his Inter Milan teammate Sebastian Veron It has been linked to not being summoned. But the right side never knew what happened: “They didn’t tell me what I did wrong until they were dismissed. I’m in pain”He announced upon his arrival in Buenos Aires before the start of the World Cup.

Walter Samuel, Germany 2006

Walter Samuel He was another Inter player who wanted revenge after what happened in Korea and Japan 2002 when the team moved to the first round. But The defender was sidelined by Jose Pekerman I had to wait another four years to come back.

Andres D’Alessandro, Germany 2006

The steering wheel got into place during a cycle Marcelo Bielsa, But with the arrival Petermann It has continuity. He was going to finally go down and time wouldn’t heal the pain the midfielder felt in the Portsmouth shirt. Years later, when playing at San Lorenzo, the former DT name for the national team leading the “Ciclón” sounded and exploded: “If Pekerman comes I’ll have to go. If I stay I doubt we’ll talk to each other.”

South Africa 2010

“El Cuchu” Cambiasso, South Africa 2010

Esteban Cambiasso Then he was going through one of his best footballing moments: he was a benchmark in the team and a key player in Millar’s Inter team that would win the Champions League. But Diego Maradona sidelined him from the 30 names list – Before 23- For no reason.

Javier Zanetti, South Africa 2010

Another of that Inter superstar who has come back to being personal and left without the World Cup was Javier Zanetti. The winger was one of the highlights at the start of Maradona’s tournament, but then he realized that he expected his absence: “There is no consolation in staying outside the national team. Football gives you many things and takes it away from you. Everything is not possible.” He was replaced by Jonas Gutierrez, Nicolas Otamendi (neither of them worked as right-back) and Ariel Garce, who had not played a minute.

Brazil 2014

Ever Banega, Brazil 2014

The group was ready and more than 80% of the team that was going to go to the World Cup in Brazil was already known in advance, having finished first in the qualifiers. One of these players was a key player Ever Banegabut When the list went from 26 to 23, the former Newell midfielder was sidelined They had to leave the centralization of ownership of Izeza.

Russia 2018

Mauro Icardi, Russia 2018

The new wind announced by the coach Jorge Sampaoli They opened the doors to Mauro Icardi for the Argentine team. Therefore, it seems that the top scorer who was at Inter Milan at that time would have earned a place in the list Globalism. However, this was not the case and they traveled to Russia sergio omen s Gonzalo Higuain as attackers.

Ramiro Funes Mori, Russia 2018

Ramiro Funes Morey He settled in central defense during that time Gerardo Martino He was in charge of the Argentine national team. But Jorge Sampaoli Leaving the South from the final list he traveled to Russia 2018 This box was used so that red frames I got on the plane. And it ended up that the Manchester United player at the time was instrumental in scoring his goal against Nigeria to reach the Albiceleste team in the round of 16.

