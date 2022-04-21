The African Cup will be held in July…in France

59 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Africa Rugby Cup 2022, Which will also be the final qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup for teams from the continent, It will be held in France from 1-10 July 2022. The competition It will be played at the Stade Maurice David in the province of Aix-en and the Stade Pierre Delors in Marseille, Which hosted the final qualifiers for the 2019 FIFA World Cup Games.

The winner of the eight-team tournament will ensure that they return to France for a World Cup such as Africa 1, and share Group A with New Zealand, hosts France, Italy and Uruguay.

The second edition of the Africa Rugby Cup 2022 will have a new chance on July 10 to reach the RWC 2023 Games World Cup through Championship Final Qualifier.

After the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the group stage of the tournament was held in July 2021, to determine the eight teams that would play the quarter-finals in France.

Namibia seeks to reach the seventh consecutive Rugby World Cup, Senegal, Uganda and Zimbabwe They qualified for the quarter-finals as winners in their respective groups.

They will be joined by the runners-up in each group, Burkina Faso, Argelia, Kenya and Ivory Coast.

Burkina Faso, the lowest-ranked in the rugby world rankings under Capgemini and 91st, will meet Namibia, Senegal meet Algeria, Uganda meet Kenya, and Zimbabwe meet Cote d’Ivoire on 1-2 July.

The first quarter-final winner between Namibia and Burkina Faso will face the winner between Zimbabwe and Ivory Coast – who have had three World Cup finals between them – in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the board will come the other finalist. There will be a Bronze Final and the matches for the fifth and seventh place, to be held on July 10 before the final, where the African representative at the 2023 Games World Cup will be determined.

