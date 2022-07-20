The application of artificial intelligence in medicine. Sensors to monitor the “health” of aircraft

23 mins ago Mia Thompson

snail mechanics

Science and Technology

Fernando Martin, an expert in digital health at the Carlos III Health Institute, is reviewing the applications that artificial intelligence should support health professionals. Peio Olaskoaga, a researcher at Ideko, presents a sensor project to monitor the age of aircraft materials.

Artificial intelligence considers the ability of a computer or robot to perform tasks generally associated with intelligent beings. They are procedures of wide application in tasks in which a machine performs a task with greater accuracy and efficiency than a human. In medicine, this technology is an aid to compare information, choose the most suitable for the patient, make more accurate diagnoses and make more accurate decisions. The Roche Foundation organized the ‘Artificial Intelligence in Health’ symposium and today we speak with one of the invited speakers: Dr. Fernando Martin, Professor of Digital Health Research at the National School of Health at the Carlos III Institute of Health.

The IDEKO Technology Center leads the European project INFINITE, which is focused on installing sensors to monitor the condition of aircraft materials for life. Thanks to these sensors, it will be possible to monitor the entire life cycle of aviation structures: from on-site supervision of their manufacture, through repair and service audits through monitoring their structural health, to the recycling of parts at the end of their life. life. Peio Olaskoaga is the INFINITE Project Coordinator and ADMP Officer at IDEKO.

More Stories

Mar del Plata’s book combines yoga and science «Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

External and internal factors prevent the application for admission to medicine and law: UATx

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Publication of the Ten Commandments of the European Commitment to Animal Welfare

1 day ago Mia Thompson

with . . . Sciences. Nomophobia

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science relies on technology to decipher images that are invisible to the human eye

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Veterinarian Juan Manuel Corba, the new president of the Federation of Spanish Entities of Zoology

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The application of artificial intelligence in medicine. Sensors to monitor the “health” of aircraft

23 mins ago Mia Thompson

Africa Cup of Nations: Rosella Ayne and her surprise by scoring the goal that qualified Morocco to the final | Video | RMMD | Sports

24 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Nintendo is asking us to stop using the USB Wi-Fi connector and network adapter for security reasons

25 mins ago Leo Adkins

Centaurus or BA 2.75, what is the new variant Omicron and what are its symptoms?

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

RIC Energy to build a 23 MW PV plant in Uganda

42 mins ago Leland Griffith