The aspiration for the direction of medical school being investigated is protected and manages the registration as a candidate – a media icon

This is the first time in a Maximum House of Studies directors election that an outside authority has interfered with the registration of a candidate. With this approved protection, the applicant can register without the document, which is a basic requirement for those seeking to participate in the competition and to ensure that there are no administrative procedures against them.

An aspirant turned to Queretaro Autonomous University (UAQ) medical school in front of the First District Court to be able to apply for the race without having to be certified by the Secretary of the Office of the Comptroller of Education. An institution, because there is an open procedure against it.

Jorge Herrera Solorio, a member of the Special Committee of the University Council for the process of electing directors for the period 2021-2024, expressed in an interview that he regretted the implementation of this practice because there were possibilities to challenge, however, if the Election Commission would have deprived him of registration.

“The candidate did not fulfill the requirement, which was basically a certificate issued by a university body, meaning that there is no procedure. It seems that there is an open procedure that has not been finalized and the observer has not issued the certificate, and against this refusal the suspension was lifted and not the registration, but it was expected, because it was not He does not know whether the commission will go to or not to give him the inscription, “she indicated.

Herrera Solorio, who preferred not to refer directly to the candidate, commented that it was early on through a request for temporary suspension by the First District Court, as her registration was authorized despite the absence of one of the required documents, allowing honor to be known from the applicants.

“It involves us in the registration process, but the registration has already taken place, and it no longer makes sense in my concept, from a legal point of view, the final suspension, and of course, the temporary suspension will be left without any significance because the candidate has been registered and the relevant procedures stipulated in the agreement must be followed.” .

The academic called on the entire university community and applicants to act in accordance with the internal regulations of Umm Al Quwain that have been approved since April 28, as well as to ensure the independence of the academic institution.