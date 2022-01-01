The best sport moments of 2021

Next, at ESPN Digital, we recap the moments that made an impact in 2021

2021 presented many challenges for all sports disciplines. In addition, he presented moments and memories that will remain in the history of fans and, above all, the history of heroes.

Sports Moments 2021 ESPN

Hideki Matsuyama won the Augusta Masters award

Golf and Augusta National Golf Club gave one of its most symbolic moments, as the legendary ‘green jacket’ was worn on the Japanese for the first time in history., which caused Matsuyama He was a hero for his country, receiving even official honors from Japanese politicians.

Chelsea won the Champions League

In an English duel, the Blues defeated Manchester City 0-1 and were able to raise “Oregona” for the second time in their history.Having done so in the 2011-2012 campaign. Londoners lived a generation where individual personalities exploded under Thomas Tuchel, who was a fascination to win the club’s most important trophy in Europe.

Italy won the Euro

Penalties and a lot of nervousness in addition to the turmoil Gianluigi Donnarumma as a characterThe Italian national team won the second European Championship in its history, having not done so since 1968. Similarly, the Italian national team beat England in the Grand Final and reached penalty shootouts where their goalkeeper was the key to victory. .

Tom Brady and Bucks win the Super Bowl

The famous quarterback extended his legend, winning the seventh and first Super Bowl episodes with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also beat the Kansas City Chiefs to lift the Vince Lombardi Cup.

Max Verstappen is the F1 world champion

In a dreamy season full of emotions, the Dutch Red Bull driver won against him Lewis Hamilton, for Mercedes, in the final race of the year, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he overtook Hamilton on the last lap to claim his first world title and thus broke the British streak.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks win the NBA

The Larry O’Brien Cup was lifted by the Milwaukee Bucks, who won their second championship in history.. With an outstanding performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the “Greek Stranger” ordered the team to experience their best year in the NBA and thus beat the Phoenix Suns.

Atlanta Braves win the world championship

The year of breaking the lines and what better than the brave to do it. The Major League Baseball organization hasn’t won a world championship since 1995, so the 21-year drought was big, but they beat the Houston Astros in six games to be champions.

Cruz Azul and Atlas break insults in Liga MX

The 2021 team presented challenges but also surprises, because in Mexico, these two teams were league champions and left behind insults that seemed impossible to break.. First, at Guard1anes 2021, blue cross Beat Santos 2-1 on aggregate and cut off 23 consecutive years without a title.

for this part, Atlas starred in a string of penalty kicks against Lyon in the 2021 Apertura final and broke a 70-year drought without being the Liga MX champion.. With a superb performance by Camilo Vargas, Rugenigros beat Esmeralda on penalties.

Saúl lvarez defeats the plant and makes history

Canelo is unified as the first absolute super middleweight champion After defeating Caleb Plant in 11 rounds to lift the belts of the World Federation, the World Council, the World Organization and the International Boxing Federation.

Denmark joins in covering Christian Eriksen crash

During Euro 2021, the Danish national team joined Christian Eriksen’s collapse in the opening match against Finland, which is that the Danish midfielder fainted on the field due to a heart condition. Given this, his colleagues created a kind of barrier while the doctors revived Eriksen in the field.

Raul Jimenez returns to play after a skull injury

The Mexican Wolverhampton striker returned to official activity after nine months and after suffering a skull injury, the same thing that underwent emergency surgery. In November 2020, Jimenez had a crash against David Luiz in a duel against Arsenal, leaving him unconscious on the pitch. The Mexican waited until August 2021 to play his first official match at the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The United States imposes hegemony on Mexico

The American football team beat Mexico in three official duels, which showed that the distances in CONCACAF were shortened. And that the three colors are no longer the giant of the region. The US team won the final of the CONCACAF Nations League and the final of the Gold Cup and the match at home in the qualifying rounds in the region heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Novak Djokovic won the Grand Slam 20

The Serbian tennis player made history by reaching out Rafael Nadal s Roger Federer In the major championship titles. Knoll conquered the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2021 to reach 20 greats and become among the best in history.

Lionel Messi wins 7th Ballon d’Or

In an unprecedented event, The South American star won the seventh Ballon d’Or and set a new record in this field. The truth came after he got his first title with the Argentine national team, which is that Messi and his companions won the final of the oldest national team championship in the world, defeating Brazil 1-0 with a goal from Angel Di Maria.

Abraham Anser earns his first PGA victory

The Mexican golfer earned his first PGA title and did so at the WGC FedEx St. Jude. Al-Turk had to make it to the second watershed against American Sam Burns and Japanese Hideki Matsuyama, in order to win his first world title and thus enter the history of the sport.

Checo Pérez leads the podium at the Mexican Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez Make history by being the first Mexican to podium at the Mexican Grand Prix, where he came third behind Max Verstappen, his team-mate, and Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes. Similarly, this came after first place a few weeks ago at the Grand Prix in Baku.

Gianmarco Tempere and Moataz Issa Barshim agreed to share the Olympic gold medal

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, high jumpers gave up one of the most emotional moments, like They both decided to share the Olympic gold when they hit the same mark and the judge told them they could both be winners. At the time, the Italian Tampere of Tunisia shook hands with Barshim and jumped in his arms in a clear indication of what the Olympic spirit is.

Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles leave mental health competitions

Both contestants were the target of criticism and applause, all at the same time, as they left important competitions to focus on their mental health.. Osaka, the Japanese tennis player, has left Roland Garros to attend the affair, while American gymnast Biles withdrew from the specialty singles final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Stephen Curry is the pioneer of the Triad

NBA player Stephen Curry hit 2,977 shots from three in his entire career and thus established himself as the best hat-trick in NBA history. Curry broke the record by three seconds out of five set on December 15 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and eventually surpassed the record of 2,973 set by Ray Allen, who retired in 2014.

Curry, who scored his first triple in the NBA on October 30, 2009, surpassed Allen’s number at 789 games while Ray Allen needed 1,300 to score 2,773 three-pointers.

Tom Brady hit 600 TD passes

Tom Brady, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 600 professional touchdown passes., a feat he achieved on October 24 in the game against the Chicago Bears.

The record play came with 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter on a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans. The Buccaneers regained the ball after outside quarterback Chuck Barrett forced a confusion from Bears rookie team Justin Fields, which was recovered through defensive tackle Vita Villa.