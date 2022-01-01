Greece misses Tsitsipas and loses to Poland | Sports
Sydney (AFP) – Greece greatly missed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is recovering from an elbow injury, in singles matches and lost to Poland on the first day of the 16-team ATP Cup on Saturday.
The fourth-ranked player in the world was excluded shortly before his confrontation with Hubert Hurkacz, the ninth in the world, who beat his substitute, Aristotles Thanos, 6-1, 6-2, and Poland advanced 2-0, unquestionably, after the winning hours. Before de Kamel Majsharzak 6-1, 6-4 against Mikhail Pervolarakis
Tsitsipas watched from the bench, with an ice pack on his right elbow, as Hurkacz outperformed Thanos, who was 1076th in the standings.
Greece took its solace when Tsitsipas joined Pervolarakis in the doubles to defeat Simon Wako and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.
Tsitsipas underwent surgery in November and there are fears he could suffer a setback ahead of this month’s Australian Open.
Tsitsipas admitted: “Recovery from elbow surgery is in order and today was just a precaution to ensure he arrives in Melbourne.” “We’ll see day by day, meet up to a meeting until then.”
Argentine Diego Schwartzman and Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut led their team to comfortable victories on Saturday.
Argentina beat Georgia 3-0, while Spain easily beat Chile with the same difference in the tournament that was held in various stadiums in Sydney.
Serbia, which does not have world number one Novak Djokovic, will start the tournament on Saturday against Norway led by Casper Ruud, eighth in the world rankings.
The other eight teams start the tournament on Sunday: Russia vs. France and Italy vs. Australia, Canada vs. United States and Germany vs. Britain.
