The city of Murcia instills a passion for science and technology in girls between the ages of 10 and 16

Murcia. The Mayor of Murcia, Jose Antonio Serrano, escorted the Beluga Square in the city of Murcian One hundred girls from the municipality participate in the “ECO-STEM GIRL” projectwhich promotes scientific and technological careers for girls from 10 to 16 years old.

The City of Murcia, through the Department for Equality, Youth and Development Cooperation, informed in a note that it is cooperating with this project, which is led by the Technological Center for Energy and Environment (CETENMA) and has the support of Spain. Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT).

Also attended this event Equality, Youth and Development Cooperation Adviser, Teresa Francoand the European Programs Consultantand municipal initiatives and the public road, John Ferdinand Hernandez.

Serrano noted, “Our society has a duty to promote the presence of women in the classroom for STEM-related professions, Hence, various activities are celebrated in schools and institutes using experiences that enhance the scientific advocacy of girls and adolescents.”.

The “ECO-STEM GIRL” project, in addition to giving informative lectures on the role of women in science and organizing visits to companies of a distinctly technological nature (where attendees will be able to know first-hand the nature of work inside them), is holding events in which ten female scientists have contacted one hundred girls.

Finally, the mayor concluded that “our boys and girls have every facility to be as they want, but for this we must show the present options as clearly as possible in order to awaken the professions and not miss any of them.”