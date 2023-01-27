The Colombian national team is tested against the United States

for this Saturday Choose Colombia He continues to search for active players to replace the former Reinaldo Rueda, who was unable to participate in the last World Cup Qatar 2022.

Among the notable summoners; Yurman Campuzano, Daniel Ruiz, Diego Valois, Cristian Arango and Nicolas Hernandez. This is in order to improve the names of the Colombian team, which still lacks an identifiable star striker in front of them Three sticks.

Veteran’s Parts

Coffee growers aim for titles and qualification for the World Cup featuring 48 elite players Written by James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao, Luis Fernando Murielthey can still contribute their football baggage, enough experience for the new group of players emerging in National team.

Six and a half holes

This new World Cup will bring many surprises, among them the quota of the 48 selected, who will face each other in groups of three teams. By increasing the stakes, the “triple” will get a higher percentage of Eligible.

Finally, the national team insists, through this friendly, to find solutions to the deficiencies that appeared in the previous round, with many new names and some not so many, and the coach hopes to make the players score the score. The difference is in the “tricolor”.

data

The Colombian national team in its history has participated in only six editions of the maximum tournament organized by FIFA.









