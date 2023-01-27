Djokovic and Tsitsipas will meet in the final in Australia sports

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Of his great talents, Novak Djokovic’s ability to let go of whatever seems to get in his way is perhaps the most valuable.

So, forget about the potential distraction of your dad’s decision to skip Rod Laver Arena for the Australian Open semi-final against American Tommy Ball on Friday. Forget the heavy bandage of the hamstring on his left leg that caused him problems last week. Forget how material points were against Paul. Forget that Djokovic had twice as many unforced errors, 24, than the winner, 12, in the first set. Forget the four consecutive matches that went to Paul’s side. Forget the brief discussion with the chair rule.

And just remember this: Djokovic never loses a semi-final, or final, at Melbourne Park. No. You lose. So, unsurprisingly, he overcame his hesitant early play and took control to defeat Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 and take another step towards what could be his 10th Australian Open Grand Slam title.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

