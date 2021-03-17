a step- Fort Bliss authorities have stated that Jes جs Jomar Moreno, a soldier from the 1st Armored Division, was the person who died last Friday in a motorcycle accident while traveling on Highway 10.

Specialist Jesus J. Moreno, assigned to the 123rd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, died after a traffic accident on 12 March.

Moreno, 25, of Troy, Missouri, was riding his motorbike decommissioned when he lost control of his motorcycle and violently collided with the back of a cargo truck.

Emergency bodies appeared at the scene and first aid was provided to the military man, who was transferred in serious condition to a hospital in the town, but because of the seriousness of his injury, Moreno, after entering the emergency area.

Moreno joined the Army in June 2015, and was assigned to the 123rd Brigade Support Battalion at Fort Bliss to provide maintenance service for the Bradley Combat Vehicle 91M system, after attending Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training in Fort Benning, Georgia.

The specialist was deployed to Kuwait and rotated to the Republic of Korea during his tenure with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team.

“The sudden loss of Specialist Moreno is being felt throughout our organization and we are deeply saddened by his death.” Fort Bliss said in a press release, as the supervisor of the Bradley Combat Vehicle System, Moreno had a profound impact.

“On behalf of (Fort Bliss), we send our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” said Capt. Eric Dufella, commander of the Delta Forward Support Company, 123rd Brigade Support Battalion.

Throughout his military career, Moreno has received various honors, including the Army Achievement Medal (2), the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, the Military Service Ribbon and the Foreign Service Ribbon (2) 2).

