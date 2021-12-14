‘The Eternals’: How long will it be on Disney Plus Mexico?

Find out how to watch the Eternals. Photo: Marvel.

The latest single produced by Marvel Studios When it hits theaters, it already has an availability date on the streaming platform Disney +This will be in January 2022. eternityReleased in theaters November 5, 2021 And starting from the following year it can be seen by those who have a subscription to the said page.

This was announced by Marvel through its various official channels, confirming that eternity It will become part of the UCM catalog of films available on Disney+ starting January 12, 2022A little more than two months after its official theatrical release

“They will collaborate to give us a great start to the year. The exclusive Eternals movie available January 12th on DisneyPlus‘, referring to the Disney+ Latin America account.

eternity You will be part of 13 films of Marvel Cinematic Universe In IMAX format on Disney + And its aspect ratio is optimized for TVs and projectors.

before arrival Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: Sin Camino a Casa), the new tape from Marvel Studios In cooperation with Sony Pictures who – which It will arrive in Mexico on December 15th Which is expected to be the best box office hit after the pandemic. eternity Over $150 million in collections in the United States, Added to the 228 million in the rest of the world, it brings in a total collection of just over $380 million worldwide.

movie stars Angelina Jolie “Thena” and Richard Madden “Icaris” and the Mexican, Salma Hayek es “Ajak”. In addition, talented cast members have been added such as Gemma Chan “Cersei”, Camille Nanjiani “Kingo”, Lea McHugh “Sprite”, Brian Terry Henry “Fastus”, Lauren Ridloff “McCarrie”, Barry Keoghan “Druig”, Don Lee” Gilgamesh and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. The trend was responsible for Chloe ChowOscar winner for Best Director for Nomadland in 2020.

It should be noted that one of the heroes of the film is of Mexican origin, Salma Hayek plays the role of “Ajak” who, according to him, marvelAnd In the comics Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, Jack He is a member of eternal polarity, a group of immortal beings, since their appearance dates back to 2500 BC hence the name “eternity ”; The character played by Hayek, in addition to being one of the most prominent, is an archaeologist after her interactions with ancient cultures.

“Ajak’ initially with the indigenous peoples of South America in Peru, where he assumed the identity of the Inca goddess Tecomotzen, and the Aztec deity, Quetzalcoatl, because he used advanced knowledge everlasting to help them,” It can be read on the Marvel portal.

“Ajak” stands out as one of the most powerful beings, with great ability for speed, combat and strength. In addition, thanks to the abilities granted to him, he has powers such as flight, teleportation and the ability to shoot energy beams from his eyes and hands in the form of heat.

When Marvel offered her the role of ‘Ajak’, the woman from Veracruz thought it belonged to ‘Grandmother’. However, it was the opposite, during the interview phase of the movie premiere UCMThe Mexican translator has indicated in several interviews that she is proud to have landed a leadership role in one of the most important franchises in the world at her age.

In an interview with Infobae Mexico, François-Henri Pinault’s partner revealed her arrival in the Marvel Universe She was a source of pride, as she is the first Mexican female Marvel heroine.

“¡I saw my brown face! (Tears in her eyes) I saw my brown face in a superhero costume and it made me want to cry again. And I realized we’re all wearing this suit,” he told Infobae about the pride of being a Latino woman in the Marvel Universe.

