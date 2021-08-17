The failure of sport assumed by the government

Failure. There is no further definition for the Mexican delegation in Tokyo 2020, and I refer to the numbers. Anna Guevara was promised 10 medals, 4 of which were won; Well, three, because football does not belong to a state sport.

After the wonderful Central American and Caribbean Games and the historic Pan American Games, Mexico’s performance in Tokyo was a pity.

We go in parts. Diving, a medal – and for the first time in history all Olympic places won – a gray performance, or rather: a fiasco. Taekwondo was crying, disgraceful, and a failure. In shooting, he won the unimaginable medal, for being a promiscuous. Modern pentathlon, absolutely nothing either. In golf, not even close to promises. In sports shooting, Jorge Orozco was not bad, but he was fourth. Alexa Moreno in prayer, synchronized swimming is not close. Conclusion: Mexico’s worst performance in the last six Olympics.

Four bronze medals: Alejandra Valencia and Luis Alvarez in mixed shooting, Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agündez in the synchronized podium, Aremi Fuentes in weightlifting, football unrelated to the government-sponsored sport, an achievement of the Mexican Football Association. .

About the fourth places:

1.— Alexa Moreno, artistic gymnastics (jumping horse). Without Simone Biles, the South Korean who was bronze had even more difficulty on her first jump.

2. – Yahel Castillo Juan Celaya, diving (synchronous starting point). Yahl missed the last jump, when they actually took the safe medal after the Russians’ foul.

3.- Gabriela Agündez, diving (single platform).

4.— Women’s softball team. He surrendered to Canada, and had a losing record (2-3) to reach the Battle of Bronze.

5. – Jorge Orozco, rifle (Olympic pitstop). With his father’s money, get ready. Conade did not file an appeal.

6.— Diego Baleza and Kevin Berlin, Nailed (synchronous podium).

7.— Dolores Hernandez and Carolina Mendoza, diving (synchronous starting point).

About the finals:

They reached 21 (Anna Guevara confirmed that there will be 30).

In 40% of the sports in which Mexico has gone to Tokyo, it has a representative among the top eight sports in the rankings.

medal table:

84th place out of 93 countries that won medals. It has only passed Finland, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Grenada, Kuwait, Moldova and Syria.

It is the worst country in Latin America, behind Brazil (seven golds), Cuba (six golds), Argentina (one silver), Venezuela (one gold), Colombia (four silvers and one bronze) and the Dominican Republic (three silvers and one bronze). 1 bronze) and Ecuador (2 gold).

Mexico finished behind countries like San Marino, which had only five athletes, but one silver and two bronze; Uganda won two gold, one silver and one bronze (25 athletes), Fiji won one gold and one bronze (32 athletes), in addition to Bermuda, which together with two athletes won a gold medal in the triathlon.

It is on par with small and poor countries such as Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Grenada.

Appreciation sports, without guiding power, cannot – as at other times – have the power to make decisions, such as diving or taekwondo. Not as at other times. It’s not cheating, it’s not corruption, it’s part of these sports to have stress levels so that half of the points are high and not low. Thus they won medals for divers, among whom was Paola Espinosa.

Conclusion: The Reverend is an abject failure. If there is no action, if no decision has been made, they will continue to deceive everyone, the athletes, the fans, and the President, who has given so little knowledge on the matter convinced that it was a successful Olympic Games, and that the money of Mexicans is well invested, when The reality shows that the sport is in decline and corruption continues in many federations.