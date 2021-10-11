The fashion behind the new Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem movie

New science fiction movie Dune It’s just around the corner and we can’t wait to see it. The famous novel made for the cinema is one of the greatest productions of the year that surprised, not only because of its cast. [Thimotée Chamalet, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac y Rebecca Ferguson] But also because of the special effects and costumes that are, frankly, out of this world.

Of course, for a production of this level, it was necessary to “throw the camera out the window”, as we say in cinematic language. That’s why our friends at Warner Bros. are participating. Pictures has an exclusive video with first-hand details of the visualization and detailing behind all of the movie’s costumes.

To create the characters’ clothing, pieces and fashion references from the past were selected. In this way, a fantasy future was created where each individual or group carried an exceptional concept that differentiated them from any other costume design we have seen in another science fiction movie.

“I wanted the costume design to be out of this world. Every detail had to be designed with complexity and style. The logistical needs for this production were as great as the creative ones, so we had to organize a small army to carry them out,” said the film’s director, Denis Villeneuve.

The film is based on a novel by Frank Herbert It tells the story of Paul Atreides, a young man who was born under a desert planet [Arrakis] Where his fate has already been written and that he must travel to the most dangerous place in the universe to secure the future of his family and people.

After a long wait, viewers will be able to enjoy a movie based on the famous novel by Frank Herbert from 1965.

As in any tale, bad guys are always around, in this case, those called Harkonnens, causing us a lot of stress as they set off a struggle over the most important supply on the planet: water.

“Harconine is very much inspired by insects with their layers of scales and shells. Even their hooves are like ants,” he said. Jacqueline WestHe is also a fashion director who has worked on other productions such as The strange case of Benjamin ButtonAnd Tree of the life And return.

As for the residents who were born in Arrakis, the desert planet where the movie takes place, their clothes were very different. They use a system installed in their suits that allows them to recycle their bodily fluids for recycling into the water. For this reason, fulfilling the clothing of every member of this planet, as well as those who visit it, was critical to the entire production team.

Dune Opens October 22 in all theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform.