Chris Pratt and his viral video playing Super Mario in Guardians of the Galaxy

44 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Official Super Mario movie crew announced by Illumination (Puppy, my favorite villain) was one of the great surprises at Nintendo Direct last September. With actors confirmed to give their voices to a prestige Chris Pratt He also published Super Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach or Charlie Day as Luigi, who is also the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy (Peter Quill). Video mocking his role as a plumber In this new cinematic date. scheduled for December 21, 2022 in the United States.

Chris Pratt mocks his role as Super Mario in an intriguing video

Unsure if Pratt will impose some sort of Italian accent during the process of dubbing the film into its English version, the actor posted a video to his personal Instagram account – which has 33.2 million followers – recreating it. Legendary scene from Guardians of the Galaxy where he transforms into Super Mario, throwing himself straight at a star from the character’s world. “An amazing first look at Super Mario Brothers. This is going to be epic.”, He says. As we can see in this controversy he faces Ronan; We can see too Gamora is like a frog.

Super Mario will be released in CGI in late 2022

In the dubbing of the movie Super Mario, we will find very well-known actors from the world of Hollywood. From Charlie Day as Luigi and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach or Jack Black as Bowser, you won’t miss out on other must-have license codes. Fred Armisen will play Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco will play Spike, Keegan-Michael Key will play Todd, Kevin Michael Richardson will play Kamik and Seth Rogen will play the monkey Donkey Kong.

Chris Pratt, also on his Instagram account, was very excited about this opportunity in his career. With the exact release date of the film not known in Europe, we only have certainty that it will arrive “at the end of 2022”. Shigeru Miyamoto, the father of almost all of these characters, collaborates closely with the studio responsible for Minions or Gru.

source | Chris Pratt

