The film, Waiting to Float, will have a tour of its locations

There is no doubt about it waiting for the cart It is one of the films that best represents Argentine culture Because of its bright characters and mysterious texts. Although this film was not well received by critics at the time of its premiere (the mid-1980s), the piece he directed Alexander Doria Its importance has grown over the years. So much love for this movie now A face-to-face tour of the locations where the work has been recorded has just been announced.

The good news was confirmed by the city government of Buenos Aires through her official page, where fans of this movie are also invited to enjoy a performance body builders, a documentary film by Mariano Frigrio and Denis Orvig about this legendary production – starring Louis BrandoniAnd China ZorellaAnd Antonio Gasala And Petiana Bloom– And his loyal legion of fans.

Waiting for the cart.

specific, The tour was born as part of an audiovisual invitation to the Bibliotheca Alexandrina and includes the many residences, plaza and other emblematic locations in the Versailles district, where this classic of national cinema was filmed.. The tour will take place in Next Wednesday December 8 from 5:30 pm in Ciudad de Banff (Rome 760, kappa).

Regarding body buildersIt is worth remembering that the documentary can be watched through it Cineville CommunityOr you can enjoy it from 7pm on December 8 at US School (Brussels 785). A few months ago, we reported on it waiting for the cart Back in the Netflix catalog.