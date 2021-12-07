3 Most Watched Movies on Netflix in the Last Week (December 28 – November 5)

The end of the year is approaching the live broadcast service Netflix, but there are still major launches on the way. We already know which series have been scheduled, but in terms of movies, we will also have very important news in the coming days. An unforgivable animal, Animalia in Australia And Klaus family 2 These are some of the titles that are arriving these days and that could be a part of the viewers’ eyes. in the meantime, We bring you the list of the top 3 movies watched by platform users between November 28 and December 5. See the ranking!

Over the past week, there has been an interesting arrival, such as dog powerStarring Benedict Cumberbatch, who will take on the role of Doctor Strange once again Spider-Man: There is no room for home. It came on the occasion of the celebrations one till christmas A children’s drama called music tape. As promising as it may sound, none of it appears on the Next Top Pick list these days.

+ 3 Most Watched Movies On Netflix In The Last Week

3- Rich and corrupt

In Latin America, it has positioned itself at the top of the rankings, so it is not uncommon for it to be on the podium of the most prolific worldwide. It’s a French satire about a billionaire who is fed up with his children’s whims and tries to teach them a lesson by telling them he’s broke, so now they have to learn how to run their own way in life.

2- Christmas castle

December is the perfect month for this topic and it’s not too late to air, which is why it quickly popped up with this romantic comedy starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes. The plot follows a successful writer who travels to Scotland to escape a scandal and ends up falling in love with a castle, but must confront its owner, an angry duke.

1- red alert

This movie got the copy record on its opening day, so since its release it has been rated as the most watched feature-length movie on Netflix and still is. The winning trio of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds clearly have everything to grab the audience’s attention in a fresh action crime story.

