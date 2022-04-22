The first edition of the training “Gender Perspective in Science” has been launched

26 mins ago Mia Thompson

The National Program for Gender Equality in Science and Technology has launched the first edition of the “Gender Perspective in Science” training targeting science and technology policy managers from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The proposal consists of 6 weekly meetings where strategies and tools for integrating a gender perspective into public science and technology policies will be presented. It has a dynamic course work – a workshop that develops theoretical content, but creates a space for dialogue and exchange that makes it possible to reflect on the tasks of its participants based on the proposed content. It has three instructors who conduct academic and professional activities specializing in this topic in Santa Fe County: Valentina Luscher, Laura Dunnett, and Luisina Loguidis.

Among the training objectives:

• Knowing and managing the main theoretical elements related to gender, gender bias and gender approach in research.
• Knowing and analyzing the mechanisms of introducing a gender perspective in the research processes of the various disciplines.
• Identifying procedures and strategies to enhance a gender perspective in scientific research and policies in various fields and disciplines.

Last Thursday, the 21st, the first mixed meeting was held, which was attended by more than 30 people from the Ministry of Science and participants from the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET), the national agency for the promotion of technological research. Development and Innovation, Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Gender and Diversity.

The Executive Secretary of the National Program, Maria Victoria Tignino, highlighted the importance of strengthening training spaces that allow those working in the Department of Science and Technology to question their own practices, for the direction towards the appropriate integration of a gender perspective into the content of research, development and innovation policies, programs and projects.

More Stories

MIR 2023 Exam: When do you start preparing?

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada Maya – Poebril, the poetic exercise of the collective Letrantes

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Xochicalco students start in the twelfth grade. medical conference

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Scholar from Honduras awarded by the Catholic University of Chile – Science

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Treasury, Micitt, IMN and Racsa attacked by ‘hackers’, Science Minister said

2 days ago Mia Thompson

This is the contempt that the family suffers from

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

African experts reflect on response to COVID-19

22 mins ago Mia Thompson

Earth Day 2022: The series Netflix recommends for understanding climate change

25 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The first edition of the training “Gender Perspective in Science” has been launched

26 mins ago Mia Thompson

Women’s Champion: Guijarro: “There are no words to describe this new record” | Sports

27 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion arrives today on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

29 mins ago Leo Adkins