The goal of Eto’o’s son in the African U-20 Cup

Like father like son. Samuel Eto’o, the legendary Barcelona player among other teams, retired from Cameroon as a top scorer with 56 goals, and his son Eto’o inherited his ease in front of goal. The 18-year-old was the champion in defeating Mozambique (4-1) in the African U-20 Cup, with two goals and one assists.

Especially amazing was Eto’o’s first goal in the seventh minute of the match when he fired a powerful free kick. The ball slipped close to the goalkeeper’s right square. The striker increased his number of goals with another goal in the 45th minute from a penalty kick, and two minutes later concluded his performance with a decisive pass by Kevin Prince Mela to score.

“I am very proud. I had difficult days because I didn’t have a chance to play the last two games. But I have to accept the coach’s decisions. I am here for my country, Cameroon. Everything when they put me on the field. This is what I did. I hope everyone is in Cameroon.” Happy. My family is happy and that’s the most important thing for me, “he explained after the Eto’o match.

The victory preserves the victories of Cameroon, which are full of the continental championship that is taking place these days in Mauritania. The Indomitable Lions won first place in Group A, three points behind Uganda, six points over Mauritania and nine points over Mozambique, which ended the tournament with three defeats.

In Group B, the team leads Burkina Faso, despite a draw with Tunisia, while in Group C the Ghanaian team shares the distinguished position with Morocco. In both groups there is still a day of conflict and virtually all options are open.

For his part, Eto’o was named the best player in the match against Mozambique. The striker was trained at Mallorca’s quarry, and after passing through Atlético Baleares in 2019, he signed last August with the youth of Oviedo. Etienne was born in Mallorca when his father was a member of Team Vermilion and his mother, Marian Pineda.